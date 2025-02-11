TEEN CHASING BABOONS PLUNGES TO HIS DEATH

A 16-year-old boy from Zvada Village, Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita died on the spot when he fell from a 12metre height in a local mountain while chasing baboons on February 9, 2025.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the death of Cosmas Ruzivo to TellZim News.

“I can confirm a case of sudden death that happened in Bikita where some youngsters were herding cattle in the mountain and started to chase baboons and the now deceased fell and died,” said Dhewa.

On February 9 at around 1200 hours, Ruzivo was herding cattle with his three friends in the mountain. Later they started chasing baboons and he slipped down a mountain slope, fell and died.

One of his friends went home and informed the deceased’s neighbour Elizabeth Pfunde (66) about the incident. Pfunde then alerted other villagers and rushed to the scene but they found Ruzivo already dead.

Bikita police was notified and when they attended the scene they discovered that Ruzivo had a dislocated neck, bruises on left shoulder and deep cuts on his head.

The body was taken to the Silveira Mission Hospital for post mortem. TellZimNews