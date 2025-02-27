TEAM APPOINTED TO PROBE GWERU CITY COUNCIL

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has appointed a team to probe allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement by Gweru City Council management and councillors.

The team will be led by Ms Khonzani Ncube, chief director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Edward Njoma, deputy director in the ministry, Mr Kudakwashe Chakabva from the Local Authorities Board and Mr Batanayi Mamwa, from Financial Advisory Services.

A letter from Minister Garwe and addressed to Ms Ncube read: “In terms of Section 311 (1) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15), I hereby appoint you as chairperson of an investigation team to look into allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office levelled against policymakers and management of Gweru City Council.”

Minister Garwe said the investigation team seeks to establish whether Gweru City Council implemented recommendations stated in the Ministry land audit of 2019. It will also probe the alleged use of estate funds in the purchase of vehicles for council officials last year.

“You are also to establish the alleged conversion of the aerodrome land to personal use by His Worship, the Mayor Clr Martin Chivhoko and to verify conditions behind the Go Beer Breweries deal between council and its partners.”

Minister Garwe also tasked the team to look into any other issues related to service delivery.

According to the letter, Ms Ncube is supposed to write a report on their findings and make recommendations to the minister within 10 days of the commencement of the investigation.

“You are expected to complete the investigation within 10 days and produce a report to the Honourable Minister. Gweru City Council will bear the full costs of the inquiry,” read the letter.

The investigation team is coming at a time when the council is owing December salaries and bonuses for lower grade workers.

Gweru City Council is also accused of prioritising buying vehicles for senior management when it is failing to repair potholes and supplying water constantly to all parts of the city.

The employees have also been failing to access medical care since the local authority is allegedly failing to settle their medical aid portion to the service provider. Chronicle