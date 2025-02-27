NO CHANGE WITHOUT ZANU PF CONTINUITY, SAYS JONATHAN MOYO

REQUIEM FOR CHANGE WITH CONTINUITY: There are some who of late have been falling on each other, peddling and exchanging wishes and even hallucinations that what happened yesterday can happen again today just like it happened yesterday.
They should
perish the thought; that kind of tomorrow never comes, it is not coming.
This is in line
with the enduring insights about history from the likes of Heraclitus to Karl
Marx to George Santana to Eugene O'Neill, and from the rich pool of wisdom
embodied in African proverbs.
The critical
takeaway about history from these sources is that — because the essential
question about human existence is the same everywhere and is therefore constant
and ubiquitous — the past happens over and over again in new ways, shapes or
forms, as the present and as the future; hence the abiding biblical tenet in
Ecclesiastes 1:9 that “there is no new thing under the sun”.
Those who learn
nothing and who forget everything from the past are doomed to repeat it, as a
tragedy or as a farce. People evolve and adapt as they and the environment
around them always change, such that no one can step into the same river twice.
While
ordinarily change should be for the better; Murphy’s Law dictates otherwise in
that in the real world things always tend to go wrong along the way because
anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and there’s nothing on earth that
cannot go wrong.
It is for this
reason that the best reform or a meaningful revolution in any and every society
is change with continuity. A plan that does not consolidate change with
continuity is doomed to end either tragically or farcical.
Consequently,
the compelling lesson from the foregoing is that there will be no change in
Zimbabwe without ZanuPF-continuity. New leaders with new ideas will come from
ZanuPF.
Anything else
is noise from rootless or baseless and self-indulgent voices whose messages are
doomed by their lack of continuity; meaning their lack of connection with
Zimbabwe's history for the sake of continuity.
All told and
things being equal; this is why after all has been said and done and whether
anyone likes it or not, ZanuPF is here to stay. He was writing on X
