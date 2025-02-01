MORE INCENTIVES FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

The Government has unveiled a broad package to improve the welfare of public sector workers, which includes subsidised housing and a mechanism that indexes the local currency component of salaries to the exchange rate.
The authorities
have committed to providing up to two million residential stands and high-rise
flats to accommodate public sector workers by the end of this year.
To date, about
one million stands have been allocated.
A joint
technical committee, comprising officials from the Ministries of National
Housing and Social Amenities; Finance, Economic Development and Investment
Promotion; Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement; and
Local Government and Public Works, as well as the Public Service Commission and
workers’ representatives, has been established to expedite affordable housing
projects.
In an interview
with The Sunday Mail, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar
Moyo said: “The committee is expected to develop a time-framed roadmap by the
first quarter of 2025 towards tangible results for house delivery for public
service employees. Addressing the housing needs of our public servants is a
priority.
“This
initiative will not only improve their quality of life but also enhance their
overall well-being and productivity.”
Through the
National Development Strategy 1, the Government is prioritising access to
affordable and quality housing for civil servants in both urban and rural
areas.
Several housing
projects are underway across the country. They include the construction of 200
houses in Beitbridge under the Redevelopment Programme and the ongoing pilot
project at Mutawatawa Growth Point in Mashonaland East province, where four of
eight planned three-storey walk-up flats are under construction.
The project is
expected to be completed by March this year.
Further, the
Public Service Pension Fund is financing the construction of 19 F14 houses in
Lupane and blocks of flats in Beitbridge and Marondera.
An F14 house is
a type of Government-owned housing specifically built for civil servants.
The Government
has also introduced a policy that sets a 10 percent quota in all housing
projects for civil servants on a home-ownership basis.
Institutional
housing in cantonment areas and regularisation of informal settlements across
the country are expected to benefit a significant number of public servants.
Meanwhile, the
Government has also indexed the local currency component of salaries to the
exchange rate.
This measure,
implemented since April 2024, is aimed at protecting public servants from the
adverse effects of inflation caused by exchange rate fluctuations.
“Since April
2024, public servants have benefited from this cushioning effect,” said
Minister Moyo.
The Government
is similarly prioritising non-monetary incentives. Sunday Mail
