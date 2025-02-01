TRIPPLE MURDER MOTHER REMANDED IN CUSTODY



A heavy atmosphere of grief and disbelief filled the Western Commonage Magistrates Court in Bulawayo yesterday as Happiness Chimbangu (34) was brought to court, accused of the chilling murder of her 35-year-old husband, Edwin Chimbangu and their two children.

Dressed in a pair of black jeans and a maroon t-shirt, Happiness entered the courtroom with an unsettling calmness, her movements constrained by leg irons and flanked by the renowned Queen Lozikeyi unit — female officers from the CID Homicide Squad.

Yet, it was not defiance that defined her demeanour — it was something far more unnerving: a complete lack of emotion.

Accused of carrying out a brutal and seemingly unprovoked attack, Happiness stood before the court with an eerie composure. Her detached gaze scanned the room, not with fear or remorse, but with a detached curiosity that unsettled everyone in attendance as if the gravity of her actions had not registered.

Details of the horrific crime were presented in stark and chilling terms, recounting the brutality and motiveless nature of the murders. Throughout, Happiness remained disturbingly unshaken. Occasionally, her gaze shifted to the prosecutor — not in anger, but with a faint trace of what seemed like amusement, sending shivers through the courtroom.

Her serene and composed posture contrasted sharply with the heinous accusations against her, leaving those present grappling with the chilling disconnect between appearance and the horrific nature of the crime.

The court heard that last Wednesday at about 8pm, Happiness was at her place of residence in Cowdray Park with her now late two children, Promise Chimbangu (4) and Prudence Chimbangu (7 months) when her husband Edwin arrived home from his vending business in the Central Business District (CBD).

Upon his arrival, the court heard that he enquired as to why she had not prepared supper for the family yet she had everything at her disposal.

Instead, Happiness raised her voice at him threatening to kill herself with a kitchen knife that she had picked from the kitchen table.

Sensing danger, the husband quickly grabbed Happiness and disarmed her.

Soon after disarming her, the court heard that Edwin called for the assistance of their two church elders and his mother-in-law (Happiness’ mother) who all came and resolved the matter and left to their places of residence. The court heard that after having tea as supper at around 11pm all the family members retired to bed in the same room, except the accused person who remained seated on the bed.

During the same night at around 1am, the court heard that Happiness armed herself with a metal digger which she had borrowed from a co-tenant the previous day.

While the now deceased were fast asleep Happiness struck Edwin, first three times once on the throat and twice on the jaws resulting in his death.

She went on to strike Promise (4) three times on the neck resulting in his death.

After ascertaining that the two had died, Happiness went on to strike the 7-month-old Prudence three times on the head resulting in her death, the court was told.

After the whole act, Happiness went out of the house and proceeded to one of her other church members where she narrated what she had done.

Magistrate Mrs Skhethile Moyo remanded her in custody until 14 February. Sunday Mews