TRIPPLE MURDER MOTHER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A heavy atmosphere of grief and disbelief filled the Western Commonage Magistrates Court in Bulawayo yesterday as Happiness Chimbangu (34) was brought to court, accused of the chilling murder of her 35-year-old husband, Edwin Chimbangu and their two children.
Dressed in a
pair of black jeans and a maroon t-shirt, Happiness entered the courtroom with
an unsettling calmness, her movements constrained by leg irons and flanked by
the renowned Queen Lozikeyi unit — female officers from the CID Homicide Squad.
Yet, it was not
defiance that defined her demeanour — it was something far more unnerving: a
complete lack of emotion.
Accused of
carrying out a brutal and seemingly unprovoked attack, Happiness stood before
the court with an eerie composure. Her detached gaze scanned the room, not with
fear or remorse, but with a detached curiosity that unsettled everyone in
attendance as if the gravity of her actions had not registered.
Details of the
horrific crime were presented in stark and chilling terms, recounting the
brutality and motiveless nature of the murders. Throughout, Happiness remained
disturbingly unshaken. Occasionally, her gaze shifted to the prosecutor — not
in anger, but with a faint trace of what seemed like amusement, sending shivers
through the courtroom.
Her serene and
composed posture contrasted sharply with the heinous accusations against her,
leaving those present grappling with the chilling disconnect between appearance
and the horrific nature of the crime.
The court heard
that last Wednesday at about 8pm, Happiness was at her place of residence in
Cowdray Park with her now late two children, Promise Chimbangu (4) and Prudence
Chimbangu (7 months) when her husband Edwin arrived home from his vending
business in the Central Business District (CBD).
Upon his
arrival, the court heard that he enquired as to why she had not prepared supper
for the family yet she had everything at her disposal.
Instead,
Happiness raised her voice at him threatening to kill herself with a kitchen
knife that she had picked from the kitchen table.
Sensing danger,
the husband quickly grabbed Happiness and disarmed her.
Soon after
disarming her, the court heard that Edwin called for the assistance of their
two church elders and his mother-in-law (Happiness’ mother) who all came and
resolved the matter and left to their places of residence. The court heard that
after having tea as supper at around 11pm all the family members retired to bed
in the same room, except the accused person who remained seated on the bed.
During the same
night at around 1am, the court heard that Happiness armed herself with a metal
digger which she had borrowed from a co-tenant the previous day.
While the now
deceased were fast asleep Happiness struck Edwin, first three times once on the
throat and twice on the jaws resulting in his death.
She went on to
strike Promise (4) three times on the neck resulting in his death.
After
ascertaining that the two had died, Happiness went on to strike the 7-month-old
Prudence three times on the head resulting in her death, the court was told.
After the whole
act, Happiness went out of the house and proceeded to one of her other church
members where she narrated what she had done.
Magistrate Mrs
Skhethile Moyo remanded her in custody until 14 February. Sunday Mews
