MARRIED TEACHER DIES AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A married teacher from Mutimwi Secondary School in Zaka died at his alleged girlfriend’s house after having sexual intercourse, TellZim News can report.

The 50-year-old was pronounced death upon arrival at Ndanga District Hospital on February 8, 2025 after spending some quality time with his alleged girlfriend who resides at Mutimwi Business Centre, metres away from the school.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the death of Nyasha Gambe to TellZim News and said there was no foul play suspected.

“I can confirm the death of Gambe who died after a sleepover at his lover’s house. The now deceased had no injuries and no foul play is suspected,” said Dhewa.

Sources said, at around 2230hours Gambe, who was drunk phoned Laina Chimutsa (34) telling her of his intentions of spending a night at her place where she works as a shopkeeper.

They agreed and Gambe came for the sleepover and after having sexual intercourse, he is said to have started feeling weak after which he wet himself on the bed.

Laina went on to phone Gambe’s younger brother in panic, who rushed there and the two took Gambe to Ndanga Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. TellZimNews