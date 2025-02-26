MAGAYA : I PLAN TO BUILD 10 FOOTBALL STADIUMS



Businessman and cleric Walter Magaya has said that his dream is to construct 10 football stadiums by 2032 to enable the country to host COSAFA and AFCON tournaments in the near future.

Magaya told journalist during a tour of Chahwanda Stadium in Kwekwe on Wednesday that the stadiums would meet Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) stadiums.

Magaya is currently constructing Chahwanda in Kwekwe and is engaging Masvingo, Kadoma and Shurugwi local authorities to construct new stadia or rehabilitate the existing stadia.

The tour was attended by journalists and representatives from Masvingo and Kadoma city councils.

“My dream is to construct 10 stadiums by 2032 and God willing I will achieve this. If I fail I will still thank God for allowing me to build what I would have managed to in that timeframe.

“Should the stadiums be there by 2032, Zimbabwe will be able to bid to host the Council of Southern Africa Football Association (Cosafa) and the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournaments. That is why I have a target of renovating at least one stadium in each of the 10 provinces,” said Magaya.

Masvingo deputy Mayor Daniel Mberikunashe said council will deliberate on Magaya’s proposal in Monday’s full council meeting. Masvingo Mirror