HIGH COURT KICKS OUT CHINESE FIRM

The High Court in Chinhoyi has interdicted Labenmon, a Chinese mining company from encroaching its activities into a grazing area owned by two villages in Chinhoyi.
Justice Philda
Muzofa granted a provisional order two weeks ago following an application made
by Gift Kapere, Godfrey Chasara, Jonathan Chimufombo, Conelious Murisa, Esther
Chasara, Lister Bepura and Member Manzweru to stop Labenmon from establishing a
cement plant in a 135h farming and grazing land.
However,
Labenmon is allegedly breaching the order by continuing with its activities.
Thomas
Chidzomba, a Labenmon representative bragged that he is a Zanu PF provincial
member and threatened The Mirror reporter for interviewing Chief Nematombo real
name Takudzwa Karengesha over the issue.
“I will come to
see you at your offices and deal with you for calling and threatening Chief
Nematombo,” said Chidzomba.
The villagers
argued that the Chinese company has not compensated villagers to be relocated
for their land and there is pending environmental impact assessment
investigations from EMA.
EMA is the
second respondent in the case.
The affected
villages are Chasara and Kapere under Chief Chanetsa in Magunje, Hurungwe while
Kemureza Dam that the Chinese are going to use for their operations is under
Chief Nematombo and Dendera.
“The first
respondent’s conduct of commencing works in respect of the Wih-Zim Construction
Material Investments Cement Manufacturing in Magunje, Hurungwe without
compensating and or relocating the applicants be and is hereby declared to be
unlawful pending investigations by the second respondent pertaining the breach
of the special condition on the Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate and
pending the outcome of the investigations, the first respondent is hereby
interdicted from carrying out further commencement works,” reads part of the
provisional order.
Labenmon
Investments also allegedly occupied a site 30km away from the plant where they
are mining limestone.
Village head
Kapere who is one of the affected villagers confirmed the matter in a telephone
interview with The Mirror.
Chief Nematombo
accused Chief Chanetsa of allocating the land to the Chinese.
“Chanetsa
grabbed villagers’ land and allocated it to the Chinese company. There is a lot
of pollution taking place in the Kemureza Dam. We had hopes that the company
will employ our subjects,” he said.
Chief Chanetsa
was not answering his phone.
Chief Dendera
said he welcomes the development for as long as the chief is in agreement with
his subjects. He said there should be mechanisms to ensure that the dam is not
polluted.
The villagers
are represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human
Rights.
“Labenmon
Investments illegally occupied the land in June 2024 and sources alleged that
they were accompanied by ZRP armed details at night and when villagers went to
investigate the movement they were apprehended and taken to Magunje Police
Station,” said one of the aggrieved villagers. Masvingo Mirror
