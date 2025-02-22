HIGH COURT KICKS OUT CHINESE FIRM

The High Court in Chinhoyi has interdicted Labenmon, a Chinese mining company from encroaching its activities into a grazing area owned by two villages in Chinhoyi.

Justice Philda Muzofa granted a provisional order two weeks ago following an application made by Gift Kapere, Godfrey Chasara, Jonathan Chimufombo, Conelious Murisa, Esther Chasara, Lister Bepura and Member Manzweru to stop Labenmon from establishing a cement plant in a 135h farming and grazing land.

However, Labenmon is allegedly breaching the order by continuing with its activities.

Thomas Chidzomba, a Labenmon representative bragged that he is a Zanu PF provincial member and threatened The Mirror reporter for interviewing Chief Nematombo real name Takudzwa Karengesha over the issue.

“I will come to see you at your offices and deal with you for calling and threatening Chief Nematombo,” said Chidzomba.

The villagers argued that the Chinese company has not compensated villagers to be relocated for their land and there is pending environmental impact assessment investigations from EMA.

EMA is the second respondent in the case.

The affected villages are Chasara and Kapere under Chief Chanetsa in Magunje, Hurungwe while Kemureza Dam that the Chinese are going to use for their operations is under Chief Nematombo and Dendera.

“The first respondent’s conduct of commencing works in respect of the Wih-Zim Construction Material Investments Cement Manufacturing in Magunje, Hurungwe without compensating and or relocating the applicants be and is hereby declared to be unlawful pending investigations by the second respondent pertaining the breach of the special condition on the Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate and pending the outcome of the investigations, the first respondent is hereby interdicted from carrying out further commencement works,” reads part of the provisional order.

Labenmon Investments also allegedly occupied a site 30km away from the plant where they are mining limestone.

Village head Kapere who is one of the affected villagers confirmed the matter in a telephone interview with The Mirror.

Chief Nematombo accused Chief Chanetsa of allocating the land to the Chinese.

“Chanetsa grabbed villagers’ land and allocated it to the Chinese company. There is a lot of pollution taking place in the Kemureza Dam. We had hopes that the company will employ our subjects,” he said.

Chief Chanetsa was not answering his phone.

Chief Dendera said he welcomes the development for as long as the chief is in agreement with his subjects. He said there should be mechanisms to ensure that the dam is not polluted.

The villagers are represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

“Labenmon Investments illegally occupied the land in June 2024 and sources alleged that they were accompanied by ZRP armed details at night and when villagers went to investigate the movement they were apprehended and taken to Magunje Police Station,” said one of the aggrieved villagers. Masvingo Mirror