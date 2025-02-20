GRANDMA WHO FLED ZIM FACES DEPORTATION

A butcher shop owner who fled persecution in Zimbabwe now faces being deported from the UK because of 'ludicrous' Home Office rule changes.

Cheryl Robins, 61, has become a pillar of the Abbotsbury's community since moving to Britain from South Africa in 2022 to live with her husband Mike, who is a UK citizen.

The couple invested £65,000 of their savings into running a popular butchers and farm shop in the Dorset village.

But their idyllic life in the country has been thrown into turmoil after the Home Office refused to renew Mrs Robins’ visa for her to remain in the country.

The mother and grandmother now has until February 24 to submit an appeal and avoid being separated from her husband and adult son.

If Mrs Robins is not successful, she will be sent back to South Africa, a return she described as a 'death sentence' due to the country's reputation for consistently having one of the highest murder and rape rates in the world.

The business owner had originally arrived to the UK on a 30-month spousal visa, but had her renewal application rejected because she did not meet new financial thresholds brought in last April.

As part of the Government's five-point plan to curb migration, then home secretary James Cleverley raised the minimum income normally required for British citizens to sponsor a spouse visa from £18,600 to £29,000.

In her bid to avoid deportation, she has asked her friends and family to record their own experiences of violence in the country to highlight why it would not be safe to return.

'We invested all of our savings in the business and did a renovation on the shop. It is showing a profit and pays all our bills,' Ms Robins said.

'But they refused my visa because it's our own business - I'm not being paid a salary.

'In the application they ask you 'could you go and live in South Africa?' and technically I could so I said yes. But I don't have anywhere to go. We invested in our lives here, I have got nothing to go back to. Daily Mail