ECONET : NO DATA BREACH

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network service, Econent Wireless has scoffed at media reports that its customer records have been compromised in a large-scale data breach.
“Econet
Wireless Zimbabwe is aware of a social media post first made on X (formerly
Twitter) on Tuesday (February 4, 2025) claiming that a threat actor was selling
part of the Econet’s subscriber list containing 852 791 customer records, the
telco said in a statement.
“Our internal
investigations, which started immediately on the day the allegations were made,
have detected no breach on our systems that would lead to unauthorised access
to sensitive customer data, that is not already in the public domain or
accessible through third parties.
“However,
because we take claims of any breach of our systems very seriously, the moment
the allegations were first reported, we activated our incident management
processes, working alongside international cybersecurity experts, and have been
monitoring our systems 24/7 to ensure heightened security of our business
systems and the privacy of our customers’ sensitive data. “We have also kept
our regulators and relevant authorities informed."
