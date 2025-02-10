ECONET : NO DATA BREACH

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network service, Econent Wireless has scoffed at media reports that its customer records have been compromised in a large-scale data breach.

“Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is aware of a social media post first made on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday (February 4, 2025) claiming that a threat actor was selling part of the Econet’s subscriber list containing 852 791 customer records, the telco said in a statement.

“Our internal investigations, which started immediately on the day the allegations were made, have detected no breach on our systems that would lead to unauthorised access to sensitive customer data, that is not already in the public domain or accessible through third parties.

“However, because we take claims of any breach of our systems very seriously, the moment the allegations were first reported, we activated our incident management processes, working alongside international cybersecurity experts, and have been monitoring our systems 24/7 to ensure heightened security of our business systems and the privacy of our customers’ sensitive data. “We have also kept our regulators and relevant authorities informed."