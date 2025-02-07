DON'T BLAME THE ECONOMY, YOU POOR MANAGERS

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has dismissed claims by registered retailers that the economic environment is the source of their challenges, arguing that gross mismanagement is at the heart of constraints weighing down their businesses, which has seen some of them failing to restock.
RBZ Governor Dr
John Mushayavanu said this while presenting the 2025 Monetary Policy Statement,
during which he announced the extension of the Traded Finance Facility (TFF) to
cushion struggling retailers from working capital challenges. The facility was
previously earmarked for productive sectors only.
Dr John
Mushayavanhu said although he had extended the TFF to retailers, the challenges
facing retailers and wholesalers would not go away as long as they continue
mismanaging their enterprises.
His remarks
come as several retailers, including the country’s largest store chain, OK
Zimbabwe, have indicated plans to close or have already shut down some outlets
across the country citing a tough trading environment.
N.Richards and
Mahomed Mussa wholesalers have either scaled down operations or reduced trading
space while another giant retailer Choppies Zimbabwe has exited the domestic
market.
However,
well-placed retail industry sources have alleged that the challenges facing
some of Zimbabwe’s biggest retailers included bloated management that drives
expensive cars and draws huge perks monthly.
Concerns have
also been raised about certain decisions taken by some of the retailers’
management, including multiple land acquisitions and dividends declared, which
reportedly misallocated cash over the past few years.
Some industry
players however claimed the inability to price competitively as being at the
centre of challenges faced by most operators in the formal retail sector, which
also faces stiff and growing competition from informal traders.
The informal
traders trade exclusively in foreign currency while they do not pay any
statutory obligations, giving them a huge price advantage as their goods become
cheaper.
The industry
insiders say manufacturers who prefer to supply informal traders because they
pay US dollar cash, have also reduced trading terms, insisting on supplying
stock on credit for a maximum of seven days or to be paid cash or in US
dollars.
Dr Mushayavanhu
however said challenges in the retail sector went deeper than constraints
presented by the environment.
“In order to
address working capital challenges recently experienced by some wholesalers and
retailers, the TFF has been extended to these critical sectors to enable them
to restock. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment