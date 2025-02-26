DEPUTY HEAD CHARGED WITH EXTORTION

The Deputy Head of Zengeza 4 High School, Patricia Mwaruta (51), has appeared before the Harare Magistrate’s Court facing charges of extortion.

Mwaruta was granted US$150 bail by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa and will return to court on March 13.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti said Zengeza 4 High School’s School Development Committee embarked on a project to drill a new borehole, install a solar system and a 5 000-litre tank with a 4-metre stand.

The complainant, through his company, submitted a quotation on January 9.

Two weeks later, Mwaruta contacted him and indicated that his quotation had been accepted. He was told that he would do the project, valued at approximately US$4 600.

On February 4, the complainant received an initial deposit of US$1 500, allowing him to begin drilling.

After reaching a depth of 60 metres, the complainant requested the remaining balance of US$1 270 to complete the work.

It was at this juncture that Mwaruta allegedly solicited a bribe of US$400 from the complainant and threatened to cancel the contract if he did not comply.

In response, the complainant reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and a trap was set up

Mwaruta was apprehended at the school after accepting a US$200 bribe. Herald