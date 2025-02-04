FORM FOUR PUPIL STABS CLASSMATE TO DEATH

Police has arrested a Form 4 pupil at Mazambara High School in Zimuto, Masvingo who stabbed a classmate to death using an okapi knife yesterday.

The boy was arrested at home and the okapi knife was recovered.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

Isaac Denhere (19) of Zvokuenda Village, Chief Zimuto stabbed Anesu Madhara (18) of Sedera Village and the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Zimuto Clinic.

Isaac accused Anesu of assaulting his young brother and the two walked 25m outside the school premises for a fight. Four classmates accompanied them and acted as referees. During the fight Isaac produced the knife and stabbed Anesu in the stomach and fled the scene.

The four classmates tried to apprehend him but failed. They then bandaged Anesu using his jersey and got a lift from a nurse who was heading to Zimuto Clinic. Masvingo Mirror