FORM FOUR PUPIL STABS CLASSMATE TO DEATH

Police has arrested a Form 4 pupil at Mazambara High School in Zimuto, Masvingo who stabbed a classmate to death using an okapi knife yesterday.
The boy was
arrested at home and the okapi knife was recovered.
Masvingo Police
Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The Mirror.
Isaac Denhere
(19) of Zvokuenda Village, Chief Zimuto stabbed Anesu Madhara (18) of Sedera
Village and the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Zimuto Clinic.
Isaac accused
Anesu of assaulting his young brother and the two walked 25m outside the school
premises for a fight. Four classmates accompanied them and acted as referees.
During the fight Isaac produced the knife and stabbed Anesu in the stomach and
fled the scene.
The four
classmates tried to apprehend him but failed. They then bandaged Anesu using
his jersey and got a lift from a nurse who was heading to Zimuto Clinic.
