AS BYO COUNCIL DUMPS PRIVATE CONTRACTORS

The Bulawayo central business district (CBD) is facing a refuse collection crisis as heaps of garbage continue to pile up after the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) cancelled contracts of more than 20 private contractors that have been assisting it to collect refuse.
The contracts
for private refuse collectors working in the CBD were cancelled at the
beginning of this month but the contracts for those collecting refuse in the
western areas are still running.
Private refuse
collectors were hired by council to collect garbage in the streets, sanitary
lanes and business premises. Those engaged to collect refuse in the western
areas, empty their garbage into BCC owned compactors, which then dump the
refuse at the Richmond Landfill commonly as Ngozi Mine.
Yesterday the
Chronicle observed that heaps of refuse were piling up in the CBD, especially
along the market area, as farmers have started bringing farm produce in bulk
for sale in the city, adding to the already existing garbage that remains
uncollected.
There is a
looming health hazard and council has to act fast to avoid a disaster. BCC
director for Health Services, Dr Edwin Mzingwane, said concern has been raised
about a single contractor’s capacity to service the CBD adequately since taking
over from several contractors.
“I have been
out of town for a few days but there has been a hint that the new contractor is
not coping with refuse collection in the city centre,” he said.
“If the
situation remains the same then we will sit down with the new contractor to
find out what challenges they are facing. If it’s about capacity to service the
city centre then we will see how we can adjust the contract or whether there is
a need to bring back more players,” said Dr Mzingwane.
The new
contractor reportedly has two trucks compared to 22 that were servicing the CBD
twice a day.
The city’s
market area is a hive of activity with farmers bringing in farm produce such as
green mealies, cabbages, water melons and vegetables.
Vendors said
refuse in the area has not been collected for close to two weeks.
“Farmers from
Umguza and other surrounding areas have started bringing green mealies to the
market hence the increased garbage,” said Mrs Anele Sibanda.
Another vendor
Miss Otillia Muchena said the recent rains are making the situation worse.
“The drainage
system around the market area is often blocked and when it rains the refuse
blocks rainwater from flowing into the storm drains and the whole place turns
into a huge mess.
“Our appeal is
for BCC (Bulawayo City Council) to collect refuse daily at the market area
otherwise the uncollected refuse will continue to pile up,” said Mrs Muchena.
The situation
is, however, different in the western areas where private contractors are still
working.
At Pumula North
suburb yesterday, in an open field, eight privately owned trucks were loading
refuse into BCC compactors after making rounds in suburbs such as Old Pumula,
Pumula East, Pumula South, Emthunzini and Magwegwe.
“Private trucks
servicing western areas are prohibited from going to Ngozi Mine so we meet at
an open space and load the refuse into BCC compactors. In the city centre
private contractors were allowed to go to Ngozi Mine to offload the garbage.
“The CBD is
very busy so the private contractors worked two shifts, early in the morning
and late afternoon to keep the city clean,” said a private contractor who asked
not to be named. Chronicle
