AS BYO COUNCIL DUMPS PRIVATE CONTRACTORS



The Bulawayo central business district (CBD) is facing a refuse collection crisis as heaps of garbage continue to pile up after the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) cancelled contracts of more than 20 private contractors that have been assisting it to collect refuse.

The contracts for private refuse collectors working in the CBD were cancelled at the beginning of this month but the contracts for those collecting refuse in the western areas are still running.

Private refuse collectors were hired by council to collect garbage in the streets, sanitary lanes and business premises. Those engaged to collect refuse in the western areas, empty their garbage into BCC owned compactors, which then dump the refuse at the Richmond Landfill commonly as Ngozi Mine.

Yesterday the Chronicle observed that heaps of refuse were piling up in the CBD, especially along the market area, as farmers have started bringing farm produce in bulk for sale in the city, adding to the already existing garbage that remains uncollected.

There is a looming health hazard and council has to act fast to avoid a disaster. BCC director for Health Services, Dr Edwin Mzingwane, said concern has been raised about a single contractor’s capacity to service the CBD adequately since taking over from several contractors.

“I have been out of town for a few days but there has been a hint that the new contractor is not coping with refuse collection in the city centre,” he said.

“If the situation remains the same then we will sit down with the new contractor to find out what challenges they are facing. If it’s about capacity to service the city centre then we will see how we can adjust the contract or whether there is a need to bring back more players,” said Dr Mzingwane.

The new contractor reportedly has two trucks compared to 22 that were servicing the CBD twice a day.

The city’s market area is a hive of activity with farmers bringing in farm produce such as green mealies, cabbages, water melons and vegetables.

Vendors said refuse in the area has not been collected for close to two weeks.

“Farmers from Umguza and other surrounding areas have started bringing green mealies to the market hence the increased garbage,” said Mrs Anele Sibanda.

Another vendor Miss Otillia Muchena said the recent rains are making the situation worse.

“The drainage system around the market area is often blocked and when it rains the refuse blocks rainwater from flowing into the storm drains and the whole place turns into a huge mess.

“Our appeal is for BCC (Bulawayo City Council) to collect refuse daily at the market area otherwise the uncollected refuse will continue to pile up,” said Mrs Muchena.

The situation is, however, different in the western areas where private contractors are still working.

At Pumula North suburb yesterday, in an open field, eight privately owned trucks were loading refuse into BCC compactors after making rounds in suburbs such as Old Pumula, Pumula East, Pumula South, Emthunzini and Magwegwe.

“Private trucks servicing western areas are prohibited from going to Ngozi Mine so we meet at an open space and load the refuse into BCC compactors. In the city centre private contractors were allowed to go to Ngozi Mine to offload the garbage.

“The CBD is very busy so the private contractors worked two shifts, early in the morning and late afternoon to keep the city clean,” said a private contractor who asked not to be named. Chronicle