WATER DEAL STINKS : HARARE OFFICIALS

Harare City Council officials met with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works this week to raise concerns about Helcraw Electrical Projects, a company selected by the government for a major water infrastructure contract, the Zimbabwe Independent has learned.
Helcraw
Electrical Projects, linked to Zanu PF legislator Farai Jere, was chosen to
establish a new water treatment plant and supply water meters in partnership
with Chinese firm Hangzhou Laison Technology.
However, Harare
officials questioned Helcraw’s capacity, citing its unsuccessful bid to supply
water meters in a US$2 million tender in 2023.
“A series of
meetings have been held to discuss the agreement between the government and
Helcraw Electrical Projects. On January 12, city officials, including acting
water director Richard Kunyadini attended a meeting at Makombe Building,” a
senior government official said.
“The meeting
emphasised on the need to first conduct a due diligence on Helcraw Electrical
Projects, focusing on whether they have capacity to fund the project.
“It was centred
on privatisation of water and sewer services and introducing Helcraw who had
signed a Memorandum of Understanding as the chosen investor without having gone
through any tender process.
“The meeting
focused on a number of issues that include whether Helcraw Electrical Projects
had the financial and technical capacity to roll out the massive project.
Officials also questioned whether Helcraw Electrical Projects had presented the
proof of funding to finance the project.
“More
importantly, the meeting questioned why a project of this scope could be
awarded without first conducting a due diligence on Helcraw Electrical
Projects,” he added.
Confidential
documents gleaned by the Independent explaining part of the project’s costs,
indicate that Helcraw will be responsible for supplying prepaid metres for 350
000 properties at a cost of US$96 million and replacing a 100-kilometre pipe
network valued at US$23 million.
Contacted for a
comment, Jere requested for a meeting with this publication next week.
“Considering we
have never met, l cannot share such details over the phone. You can schedule a
meeting with my office next week,” Jere said.
Kunyadini, who
also attended the meeting, referred questions posed by the Independent to mayor
Jacob Mafume.
“The mayor is
best placed to answer,” he said.
Mafume told the
Independent that he was in Russia and no one queried the deal when it was
signed last week.
"I am in
Russia. I attend meetings to sign agreements. Not one person questioned their
capacity in my presence," he said.
Mafume was
among officials who attended the signing ceremony of the deal.
Questions sent
to Local Government minister Daniel Garwe and Edmore Njoma, an engineer at the
Local Government and Public Works ministry, who also attended the meeting, were
also not addressed at the time of going to print.
Another source
also privy to discussions at the meeting said those who attended agreed that
the project could not be undertaken by one firm. Zimbabwe Independent
0 comments:
Post a Comment