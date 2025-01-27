ED WILL FACE THE WRATH OF THE PEOPLE : GEZA

Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran, Blessing Runesu Geza, flanked by other senior war veterans at a Press conference in Harare called on his Zanu PF leader and President to pack his bags or face the wrath of the people.
“It is clear to
us that Mnangagwa has failed, he is not fit to run this country and his time to
go is now.
“We ask him
politely to let go, if he refuses to take heed of this advice, we have no
option but to ask the people of Zimbabwe to deal with him in line with the
Constitution,” Geza said.
War veterans,
who led the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe, are unhappy with
attempts by Mnangagwa’s loyalists to extend his term of office.
Mnangagwa has
said he is a constitutionalist and will retire when his last term ends.
Geza claimed
that all actions point to a “well-orchestrated” plan from the President’s
Office for Mnangagwa to hang on to power.
“How do you
claim to be a constitutionalist and yet you host people at your farm to further
these agendas?
“How do you
claim not to be involved when your ministers appointed under your hand issue
official statements from government in support of the illegal and dangerous
2030 agenda?
“We as war
veterans are against this 2030 agenda, we cannot disrespect the voice of 90% of
those who voted yes towards term limits. No — we can’t allow it,” he said. Newsday
