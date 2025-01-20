VERY UNFORTUNATE : GOVT ON HOSP BABY SWAP

The government has described as “very unfortunate” the recent baby-swapping incident that occurred at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after a woman who had given birth to a baby boy received the shock of her life when a nurse handed her a baby girl.

Responding to Chronicle yesterday, Health and Child Care Ministry permanent secretary, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, said the Government was aware of the incident and awaits the outcome of investigations, which have since been initiated.

“The ministry is aware of the unfortunate incident of ‘baby swapping’ that occurred at United Bulawayo Hospitals and awaits the results of the investigation that we instructed the hospital to undertake,” said Dr Maunganidze.

“While we expect the investigation to be concluded expeditiously, we acknowledge the sensitivities around the matter. Parallel to the investigative process, we have instructed the institution to assist with counselling all affected parties (including the staff), reorient or refresh our staff on the standard operating procedures during and after delivery, and reinforce the importance of good moral and ethical practice,” said Dr Maunganidze.

The woman, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, had to resort to Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing, done at a private DNA laboratory in the city centre and the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) to prove her concerns that the baby girl was not hers after the nurse on duty had told her that her child was a girl and that since she had given birth through Cesarean Section, she may have been under sedation. Chronicle