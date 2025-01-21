GOVT : WE ARE BUYING CANCER MACHINES

Government says it has started the process of procuring cancer treatment machines following an outcry that the unavailability of the machines was worsening the plight of patient.

Speaking to NewsDay at the weekend, a Health ministry official said cancer treatment machines were critical in the health sector.

“The Health and Child Care ministry has identified the need to procure cancer treatment machines, which have been a critical requirement in the health sector since 2018,” Health and Child Care ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri said.

“The Ministry of Health has already started the procurement process for the much-needed cancer treatment machines and has received all the required approvals from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.”

Government's response came after NewsDay recently revealed that human rights doctors were pressing authorities to release information pertaining to the use of the sugar tax funds.

The doctors were demanding that government should supply them with information on what it used the revenue from the sugar tax. They gave the Health ministry a deadline of January 17 to indicate the equipment bought with funds received from Treasury and the amount received. In a letter dated January 13, 2025 addressed to the Health and Child Care ministry information officer the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) through its lawyers Kantor & Immerman wrote to: “Reference is made to the above matter in which we filed our client’s request for information on December 16, 2024. We note that no acknowledgement of request, let alone the requested information, has been received by us. Newsday