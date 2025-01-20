FAMILY CONSUMES MUSHROOMS, TWO DIE

The death of two family members from a mushroom poisoning incident in the Mbembeswana area of Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province, has jolted the community while two minors are battling for their lives at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after they consumed deadly mushrooms last week Monday.

The family of four, 52-year-old Mrs Sinothando Gwayi, her daughter Sanelisiwe Ndlovu (14) and two grand-children — Primrose Ndlovu (13) and three-year-old Precious Ndlovu — was rushed to Mbembeswana Clinic after eating the poisonous delicacy.

The family members were then transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital a day later.

Unfortunately, Mrs Ndlovu passed away yesterday morning, two days after her granddaughter Primrose succumbed to illness caused by the poisonous mushrooms that they ate.

Sanelisiwe and little Precious are battling for their lives at the country’s second-largest referral hospital. A distraught Miss Prudence Ndlovu, daughter of the late granny and mother of the deceased teenager, who is based in South Africa, said she rushed back to Bubi as soon as she heard news that her family members were taken ill after eating the deadly mushrooms.

She is baffled at how her mother mistook poisonous mushrooms for edible ones, given that the elderly woman had been harvesting mushrooms for the family for years.

“Ever since I was a young girl, my mother has always been the one who forages for the mushrooms in our area when it rains. I have no idea how this time around she harvested the wrong mushrooms.

“I have lost a mother and a daughter and I am at a loss of words,” said Prudence at Mpilo Hospital yesterday.

“My sister (Mrs Patience Ngwenya) is with her little girl at the children’s ward. Our prayer is for the little girl and my surviving young sister Sanelisiwe to recover. We can’t lose more family members,” she said in between sobs. Chronicle