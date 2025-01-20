US$40K EXAM FEES EMBEZZLED : NO RESULTS FOR STUDENTS

Several students at Knowstics Academy in Nyanga are yet to receive their Ordinary Level Cambridge examination results after officials at the private school allegedly embezzled more than US$40 000 in examination fees.

The Government has since launched an investigation into the matter, with the Manicaland Provincial Education Director dispatching a team to the ground to get to the bottom of the issue.

This scandal comes as all O’Level students are now left with only five days to prepare for their transition to Advanced Level, after the Government gazetted 27 January as the new opening date for all Lower Sixth classes.

In a circular released on January 16 this year, Knowstics Group of Schools told parents and stakeholders that the British Council was yet to release O’Level Cambridge results for 2024.

“The purpose of this communique is to advise parents and stakeholders that the British Council has not released the Form Four Cambridge results because the former management of the school appears to have embezzled the examination fees as the examination fees paid by the parents were not paid to British Council,” reads part of the statement.

“I have been having meetings with the officials of the British Council and was hoping to resolve the matter so that they could release the results today at 0900hrs, but we ended up spending the entire day today having discussions with the officials of British Council, but up to now (2300hrs), I am still waiting to get their final position on the issue regarding the release of the results.”

This also comes barely a month after Knowstics Academy was placed under corporate rescue in a bid to revamp its operations and restore its reputation.

According to the statement, the school was mulling taking legal action to force the British Council to release the results.

“I sought legal advice during the day and depending on the outcome of the deliberations amongst British Council’s officials, I will decide the legal action to take.

“I will follow up tomorrow morning with the British Council officials to get their final position which will inform the next action we will have to take.

“The action recommended by the Attorneys will require a few students represented by their parents to make an urgent chamber application to compel the British Council to release the results. The school will be responsible for the payment of legal fees for the urgent chamber application.

“I will give British Council up to 11 am tomorrow and if the matter is not resolved by then, I will engage the lawyers so that we map the way forward, which way forward will be communicated to stakeholders tomorrow.”

The school also revealed that they were going to report the matter to the police.

“I am going to report a case of theft of trust funds amounting to US$41 272.00 to the Zimbabwe Republic Police and institute civil proceedings to recover the amount in question from the perpetrators of this criminal offence.

“However, my primary focus at the moment is to pursue options aimed at causing British Council to release the O’Level Cambridge results and thereafter will attend to the matter involving what appears to be a case of theft of trust funds.”

When The Herald contacted Knowstics Academy on its direct office line yesterday, the phone was picked up by a lady who said she was not in the right position to comment and promised to give us the number of a person who could comment.

However, an hour later, when The Herald contacted them again and asked to speak to the school’s principal, she simply said: “Why can’t you call the British Council?”

This reporter also went to the British Council Zimbabwe offices in Belgravia, Harare, where he failed to even reach the reception after being advised by the security personnel manning the premises that they had just been informed that the council was not ready to entertain the media and that they had no comment.

“Unfortunately, I cannot let you in, I have just been informed that they have no comment,” the security guard said.

When contacted for comment, the Acting Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard Gabaza, confirmed the incident, saying they received the report on Friday and were still verifying the number of students affected.

“The school is in Mutasa District, and I am based in Mutare so the District Schools Inspector (DSI) is the one handling the investigation, and after its completion, the DSI will submit a comprehensive report,” he said.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro also confirmed that investigations were in full swing.

“We’re still monitoring and investigating the situation,” Mr Ndoro said.

This development also comes amid revelations that the top private school, which was recently placed under corporate rescue, has been battling an avalanche of legal suits from disgruntled staffers and service providers since 2023.

In that year, the non-payment of staff members was reported to the National Employment Council for Welfare and Educational Institutions (NEC).

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mr Moses Mhike has announced that all 2025 Lower Sixth classes will commence on Monday, January 27.

Mr Mhike said pupils will pay fees based on the number of days they attend school in Term 1, proportional to the total approved fees for the term.

“The commencement date for the 2025 Lower Sixth classes is Monday, the 27th of January 2025. Please ensure that all Heads of schools, teachers, parents and pupils are advised of this date.

“The fees payable by the lower six pupils will be on a pro-rata basis to the approved Term One fee for each school, given by the following formula:

“Number of days remaining in Term 1 2025 x total approved term 1 Fees.” Herald