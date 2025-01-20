US$40K EXAM FEES EMBEZZLED : NO RESULTS FOR STUDENTS

The Government
has since launched an investigation into the matter, with the Manicaland
Provincial Education Director dispatching a team to the ground to get to the
bottom of the issue.
This scandal
comes as all O’Level students are now left with only five days to prepare for
their transition to Advanced Level, after the Government gazetted 27 January as
the new opening date for all Lower Sixth
classes.
In a circular
released on January 16 this year, Knowstics Group of Schools told parents and
stakeholders that the British Council was yet to release O’Level Cambridge
results for 2024.
“The purpose of
this communique is to advise parents and stakeholders that the British Council
has not released the Form Four Cambridge results because the former management
of the school appears to have embezzled the examination fees as the examination
fees paid by the parents were not paid to British Council,” reads part of the
statement.
“I have been
having meetings with the officials of the British Council and was hoping to
resolve the matter so that they could release the results today at 0900hrs, but
we ended up spending the entire day today having discussions with the officials
of British Council, but up to now (2300hrs), I am still waiting to get their
final position on the issue regarding the release of the results.”
This also comes
barely a month after Knowstics Academy was placed under corporate rescue in a
bid to revamp its operations and restore its reputation.
According to
the statement, the school was mulling taking legal action to force the British
Council to release the results.
“I sought legal
advice during the day and depending on the outcome of the deliberations amongst
British Council’s officials, I will decide the legal action to take.
“I will follow
up tomorrow morning with the British Council officials to get their final
position which will inform the next action we will have to take.
“The action
recommended by the Attorneys will require a few students represented by their
parents to make an urgent chamber application to compel the British Council to
release the results. The school will be responsible for the payment of legal
fees for the urgent chamber application.
“I will give
British Council up to 11 am tomorrow and if the matter is not resolved by then,
I will engage the lawyers so that we map the way forward, which way forward
will be communicated to stakeholders tomorrow.”
The school also
revealed that they were going to report the matter to the police.
“I am going to
report a case of theft of trust funds amounting to US$41 272.00 to the Zimbabwe
Republic Police and institute civil proceedings to recover the amount in
question from the perpetrators of this criminal offence.
“However, my
primary focus at the moment is to pursue options aimed at causing British
Council to release the O’Level Cambridge
results and thereafter will attend to the matter involving what appears to be a
case of theft of trust funds.”
When The Herald
contacted Knowstics Academy on its direct office line yesterday, the phone was
picked up by a lady who said she was not in the right position to comment and
promised to give us the number of a person who could comment.
However, an
hour later, when The Herald contacted them again and asked to speak to the
school’s principal, she simply said: “Why can’t you call the British Council?”
This reporter
also went to the British Council Zimbabwe offices in Belgravia, Harare, where
he failed to even reach the reception after being advised by the security
personnel manning the premises that they had just been informed that the
council was not ready to entertain the media and that they had no comment.
“Unfortunately,
I cannot let you in, I have just been informed that they have no comment,” the
security guard said.
When contacted
for comment, the Acting Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard
Gabaza, confirmed the incident, saying they received the report on Friday and
were still verifying the number of students affected.
“The school is
in Mutasa District, and I am based in Mutare so the District Schools Inspector
(DSI) is the one handling the investigation, and after its completion, the DSI
will submit a comprehensive report,” he said.
Primary and
Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro also confirmed that
investigations were in full swing.
“We’re still
monitoring and investigating the situation,” Mr Ndoro said.
This
development also comes amid revelations that the top private school, which was
recently placed under corporate rescue, has been battling an avalanche of legal
suits from disgruntled staffers and service providers since 2023.
In that year,
the non-payment of staff members was reported to the National Employment
Council for Welfare and Educational Institutions (NEC).
Meanwhile,
Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mr Moses Mhike has
announced that all 2025 Lower Sixth classes will commence on Monday, January
27.
Mr Mhike said
pupils will pay fees based on the number of days they attend school in Term 1,
proportional to the total approved fees for the term.
“The
commencement date for the 2025 Lower Sixth classes is Monday, the 27th of
January 2025. Please ensure that all Heads of schools, teachers, parents and
pupils are advised of this date.
“The fees
payable by the lower six pupils will be on a pro-rata basis to the approved
Term One fee for each school, given by the following formula:
“Number of days
remaining in Term 1 2025 x total approved term 1 Fees.” Herald
