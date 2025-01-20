TSHABANGU WITHDRAWS APPEAL, REFILES

Self-imposed CCC Secretary General Senator Sengezo Tshabangu has withdrawn a Supreme Court appeal challenging a High Court order that barred him from making changes to the party’s parliamentary leadership.

Tshabangu and Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa whom he had appointed as the party’s chief whip withdrew the appeal and served the notice of withdrawal to the party’s leadership today before a High Court hearing.

The hearing was an urgent chamber application filed by the CCC seeking leave to execute the Judgment given by Justice Neville Wamambo that bars Tshabangu from making any changes to the parliamentary committees pending the finalization of his Supreme Court appeal.