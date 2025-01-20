STOLEN NINE BOER GOATS RECOVERED, SUSPECT FLEES

Police in Mashonaland East have launched a manhunt for a suspect who stole nine boer goats from a farm in Beatrice on Sunday.
Allegations are
that the suspect gained entry into the farm by cutting the security fence
before stealing nine boer goats and loading them in a Nissan AD van.
He was
intercepted by the police who conducting night patrols along the
Harare-Masvingo highway.
The suspect,
who had parked his vehicle on the side of the road, fled into the bushes and
disappeared into the darkness before the police could search his vehicle.
It is alleged
that the owner of the goats, Mr Onias Sanangura (44) noticed some photos sent
by the police on a WhatsApp group belonging to farmers and sent his employee to
the police station where she positively identified the goats.
Police
spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi
confirmed the incident.
“The police
recovered the vehicle and the goats and took them to ZRP Beatrice,” he said. At
around 11 am, the farm owner Mr Sanangura noticed some photos sent by police on
the farmers WhatsApp groups and sent his manager to Beatrice Police Station
where she then positively identified the boer goats.
“We appeal to
farmers to brand or ear tag their livestock
for easy of identification. We also urge them to join neighborhood watch
committees that patrol their areas and safe guard their property.
“We also urge
them to quickly report such cases to the police.” Herald
