STOLEN NINE BOER GOATS RECOVERED, SUSPECT FLEES

Police in Mashonaland East have launched a manhunt for a suspect who stole nine boer goats from a farm in Beatrice on Sunday.

Allegations are that the suspect gained entry into the farm by cutting the security fence before stealing nine boer goats and loading them in a Nissan AD van.

He was intercepted by the police who conducting night patrols along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

The suspect, who had parked his vehicle on the side of the road, fled into the bushes and disappeared into the darkness before the police could search his vehicle.

It is alleged that the owner of the goats, Mr Onias Sanangura (44) noticed some photos sent by the police on a WhatsApp group belonging to farmers and sent his employee to the police station where she positively identified the goats.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“The police recovered the vehicle and the goats and took them to ZRP Beatrice,” he said. At around 11 am, the farm owner Mr Sanangura noticed some photos sent by police on the farmers WhatsApp groups and sent his manager to Beatrice Police Station where she then positively identified the boer goats.

“We appeal to farmers to brand or ear tag their livestock for easy of identification. We also urge them to join neighborhood watch committees that patrol their areas and safe guard their property.

"We also urge them to quickly report such cases to the police."