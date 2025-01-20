ONLY TWO GENDERS IN USA, SAYS TRUMP

Donald Trump's government is set to recognise only two genders, male and female.

The move will come as part of a swathe of executive orders the incoming president will sign on his first day back in the White House.

It is one of two branded as "common sense" orders and will end all federal funding or recognition of gender identities.

Mr Trump confirmed the move in his inaugural speech, saying: "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

The definition of male and female will be based on whether people are born with eggs or sperm, rather than on their chromosomes.

Under the order, prisons and settings such as shelters for migrants and rape victims would be segregated by sex, based on this criteria.

Officials also said the order would impact federal documents including passports.

The order would also block requirements at government facilities and at workplaces that transgender people be referred to using the pronouns that align with their gender.

Mr Trump's team says those requirements violate the First Amendment's freedom of speech and religion.

The second "common sense" order targets diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and ends their federal funding.

As part of this, officials said there would be a monthly meeting of relevant agencies to assess any DEI programs and whether they should be shut down.

Following the ceremonial peaceful transfer of power, Trump said he planned to sign a series of executive orders to crack down on the border, boost domestic energy and end government-mandated diversity programmes.

"The golden age of America begins right now," he said from the US Capitol Rotunda, where the ceremony had been moved due to the freezing temperatures outside.

Trump outlined a number of steps he plans to immediately take, including sending troops to the border, declaring some gangs and drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and re-instating the controversial Remain in Mexico that requires that migrants wait for their asylum proceedings on the Mexican side of the border.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted," he said, adding that his administration will "begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came."

"I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions," Trump added.