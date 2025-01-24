ZIFA POLLS : MAGAYA BREAKS SILENCE

Yadah Stars president Prophet Walter Magaya has broken his silence on the ZIFA elections scheduled for Rainbow Towers in Harare on Saturday and also threw his weight behind Nqobile Magwizi’s candidature.

Speaking for the first time since losing his High Court bid to stop the Magaya, also pledged to continue supporting the development of football, when he addressed 73 of the 78 ZIFA councillors at his Yadah Complex on Friday night.

Magaya invited members of the ZIFA Assembly at his complex and during his address he backed Magwizi for the ZIFA presidency.

He revealed that he has been assessing the candidates who are left on the ballot paper and also met several high-profile personalities since Thursday when he lost the High Court case.

“Candidates approached me, telling me their plans and narratives and out of them there was no one better than Magwizi,” Magaya said.

The clergyman also revealed that he had withdrawn his appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“I have been receiving calls and meeting a number of people.

“They have been asking me now that you have been disqualified who would you back from the remaining contestants.

“I was honest and told them none qualified.

“But after a thorough assessment of the candidates there is one candidate who stood out,’’ Magaya said.

Magaya also said he had sought clarity on the future of the councillors amid unsubstantiated rumours that the ZIFA Congress was to be dissolved after the elections.

“I told some of the people whom I met that they should promise me that the councillors who are not PSL board of governors will not be removed and they promised me.

“I also asked them not to forget women’s football and they promised me. So, I am standing in front of you today to alert you that I am endorsing that candidate,” Magaya said.

He emphasized his passion for football saying no amount of money would take away his passion for the game.

“I will not stop my drive towards football development. We had plans for all sectors, we had plans for women’s football. We will continue building stadiums, if you give Gwanzura I will do it, if you give me Chibuku, I will do it,” said Magaya. Herald