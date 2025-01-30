INMATE SODOMISED BY GANG IN A CELL

Three inmates have been sentenced to a combined 60 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault after they attacked a 20-year-old fellow inmate at Harare Central Remand Prison.

Kingswell Ngwerume, Kudakwashe Mazorodze and Lazarus Chinobhururuka were convicted after a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Loice Mukunyadze.

They were each sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The three and the complainant are inmates at Harare Central Remand Prison.

The State, represented by Kudakwashe Muza, proved that on August 11 last year, the complainant and the trio went upstairs to sleep at around 3pm.

Mazorodze ordered the complainant to enter Cell C2 and he complied. The total inmates in the cell got to nine, including the complainant.

While they were sleeping, the complainant woke up at around midnight to find Ngwerume caressing his chest.

When the complainant made it clear he was not interested in whatever Ngwerume wanted, he was savagely assaulted.

Chinobhururuka then forced the complainant to drink some liquid which was in a bottle. The complainant then started feeling dizzy and weak. He was later abused by the three men.

The complainant reported his matter to the prison officer and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. H Metro