INMATE SODOMISED BY GANG IN A CELL

Three inmates have been sentenced to a combined 60 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault after they attacked a 20-year-old fellow inmate at Harare Central Remand Prison.
Kingswell
Ngwerume, Kudakwashe Mazorodze and Lazarus Chinobhururuka were convicted after
a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Loice Mukunyadze.
They were each
sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The three and
the complainant are inmates at Harare Central Remand Prison.
The State,
represented by Kudakwashe Muza, proved that on August 11 last year, the
complainant and the trio went upstairs to sleep at around 3pm.
Mazorodze
ordered the complainant to enter Cell C2 and he complied. The total inmates in
the cell got to nine, including the complainant.
While they were
sleeping, the complainant woke up at around midnight to find Ngwerume caressing
his chest.
When the
complainant made it clear he was not interested in whatever Ngwerume wanted, he
was savagely assaulted.
Chinobhururuka
then forced the complainant to drink some liquid which was in a bottle. The
complainant then started feeling dizzy and weak. He was later abused by the
three men.
The complainant
reported his matter to the prison officer and was taken to the hospital for
medical treatment. H Metro
