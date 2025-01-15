ZAMBIA CANCELS CHIVAYO LIINKED FIRM TENDER

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cancelled a US$14 million tender awarded to Ren-Form CC of South Africa, a company linked to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, for the printing and delivery of ballot papers and other materials for the 2026 general elections.
Instead, the
ECZ has awarded the contract to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing of the
United Arab Emirates.
The decision
comes after Ren-Form CC failed to comply with the requirements outlined in the
solicitation document, prompting the ECZ to seek an alternative supplier.
This comes
after South Africa-based Zimbabwean activists wrote to Zambian President
Hakainde Hichilema seeking his intervention to halt Ren-Form CC from supplying
material for that country’s elections.
Ren-Form CC,
together with the tenderpreneur Chivayo, allegedly corruptly obtained a US$40
million tender from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to supply electoral
material for the 2023 plebiscite, inflating some invoices by up to 235%.
The activists
raised fears that allowing Ren-Form CC to supply election material would
destabilise the region as the company had worked with “extortionists and
conmen” to supply electoral material in some countries.
Ren-Form CC was
awarded a tender to print ballot papers for Namibia’s November election, which
triggered outrage from the country’s opposition.
The Zambian
Monitor publication reported that ECZ chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro
announced on Monday that the new contract with Al Ghurair Printing and
Publishing was signed on January 10, 2025.
“On May 6,
2024, ECZ reissued the tender for printing and delivering of electoral
materials, such as ballot papers, posters, blind voter templates, announcement
forms, voter lists and registers,” Kasaro said.
Local electoral
watchdogs said Zec could emulate ECZ to enhance transparency and accountability
in managing elections to regain public trust.
“Zambia’s
Electoral Commission (ECZ) has set a commendable precedent by cancelling the
contract awarded to Wicknell Chivayo’s Ren-Form CC company, demonstrating the
importance of transparency, accountability and citizen engagement in electoral
processes,” Zimbabwe Election and Advocacy Trust executive director, Ignatius
Sadziwa, said.
“Zec can draw
valuable lessons from this development, particularly the need for rigorous
vetting of contractors, embracing citizen participation and prioritising
transparency to foster trust in the electoral system. By adopting these best
practices, Zec can strengthen the integrity and credibility of its electoral
processes, ultimately contributing to peaceful, free and fair elections that
reflect the will of the Zimbabwean people.”
Political
analyst Ruben Tendai Mbofana urged Zec to improve its transparency on who it
awards tenders to in electoral processes.
“It’s very
commendable that the Zambia Electoral Commission finally cancelled the contract
that they'd entered with this Ren-Form CC, which is a discredited, disgraced
company associated with a convicted criminal and controversial businessman
Chivayo,” Mbofana said.
“Zec should
take a leaf from this, that if they want the elections in Zimbabwe and for them
as an electoral commission to have credibility, for them to be trusted by the
people of Zimbabwe and by extension, the results that come out of our electoral
processes to be respected, they need to clean their hands. They need to stop
associating with discredited, disgraced companies such as Ren-Form and also
people like Chivayo.” Newsday
