I'M GUILTY : MUKURU GANG

A member of a gang of armed robbers who targeted Mukuru Money Transfer agency around Harare in the past few weeks has been arrested and has told a court he will plead guilty to two counts of robberies.

He will also plead guilty to another count of illegal possession of explosives which were found in his car.

The latest robbery happened on Saturday in Beatrice.

Clever Chada of Stoneridge is facing SEVEN armed robbery charges.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before regional magistrate Tilda Mazhande, who remanded him in custody.

Chada told the court that he will plead guilty to two of the robberies and another count of illegal possession of explosives recovered from his car.

It is alleged that on December 16, last year, Chada and his gang of armed robbers connived to rob the Mukuru Money Transfer Glen View booth.

They went to the shopping centre in a black Toyota Mark X, which they parked outside the booth, and confronted the complainant, Tawanda Tagara, who was on duty serving clients.

Chada and his gang fired shots into the air at the same time ordering everyone who was in the booth to lie down.

They pointed their firearms at Tagara and ordered him to open the booth and demanded money.

He complied.

Tagara was ordered to open the cash box containing US$1 839 and R2 350 and the money was put into the gang’s black satchel bag.

The gang searched one of the clients, Proud Muchairi, and stole his brown wallet containing cash amounting to US$950, his defensive driver’s licence, business cards and escaped.

They fired shots into the air as they escaped.

The gang teamed up on December 20 and went to Mukuru Money Transfer Mabvuku booth at Kamunhu Shopping Centre.

The gang was driving in an unmarked silver Toyota Sienta.

They parked their car at a distance and confronted the complainant, Belinda Chapepura, who was busy serving a customer.

They fired shots into the air.

Chapepura quickly pressed a panic button, which is linked to the Safeguard Rapid Response, but that did not deter Chada and his gang.

They ordered everyone who was in the queue to lie down and kept firing shots into the air.

They threatened to shoot Chaperura as they demanded cash. She surrendered US$1 374 and R22 000. The gang escaped in their getaway car.

On January 3, the gang connived to rob Mukuru Money Transfer Booth at Manyame complex.

Armed with unidentified types of pistols, the gang drove to the scene in their unmarked silver Toyota Sienta, which they parked outside the complex.

The gang confronted Munyaradzi Rusere and Sarafina Banda, who are both employees of Mukuru Money Transfer, threatening to kill them if they did not hand them money.

One of the gang members opened the door of the booth, took two cash boxes containing US$5 530 and R18 700.

One of the gang members confronted Sarudzai Pupajena, who was seated in an EcoCash booth, opened the door of the booth and took US$680 in cash and a G-tel cell phone.

Another member of the gang fired one shot into the air while inside the shop before they got away.

On Saturday, the gang attacked a Mukuru Money Transfer Booth in Beatrice.

They attacked Simbarashe Mutirandwa, together with his workmate Tatenda Walter Muchenje.

One of the gang members was wearing a face mask.

He was asked to lower the mask as the tellers are not allowed to serve customers without a full view of their faces.

The gang member suddenly drew a pistol from his bag and pointed it to the teller’s face, demanding the booth’s door keys.

The teller surrendered the keys and the gang stole US$3500 from a box and ransacked the booth in search of more money and other valuables.

They stole the teller’s Samsung A35 cellphone and two cellphones belonging to Mukuru.

They locked the two tellers in the booth. Chada was arrested after a tip-off was made to the police.

The police searched his car and this led to the recovery of three Thunder T90 explosive dynamites, one Emex explosive dynamite and detonator cables, without a valid licence, which authorised him to be in such possession. H Metro