BOY DIES AFTER BEING STONED AT CHRISTMAS

Jaison Norest Mudhumani (6) of Chiredzi died Sunday after he succumbed to injuries he sustained when he was mistakenly stoned at Chitepo Shops in Triangle on Christmas day.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with The Mirror.

Dhewa said Makazviita Kulumani who stoned the late Jaison is now facing a murder charge.

Circumstances are that Jaison went to Chitepo Shops in Triangle section 13 on Christmas day for celebrations.

Edison Mugada (30) allegedly started a fight with Blessing Zivanemoyo in front of a Beerhall around pm.

It is alleged that Kulumani tried to refrain the two from fighting and in so doing, he took a stone that Mugada was holding and threw it away.

The stone hit Jaison on the head and he sustained injuries. Jaison went home and slept. His mother noticed blood stains and rushed him to Chiredzi Hospital for medical attention.

Jaison passed away 11 days later and his body was taken to Chiredzi hospital for post mortem. Masvingo Mirror