CAF TO PAY NEW ZIFA BOSS US$50K

The new ZIFA president will be entitled to an annual US$50 000 tax-free cash bonus from CAF as compensation for the time he uses leading the national football association.

That translates to about US$4 166 a month.

ZIFA will have a new leader on January 25.

In October last year, heads of national associations got a hefty hike when the CAF payment was increased from US$20 000 to US$50 000.

The decision was taken unanimously by all 54-member countries.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said the US$50 000 payment was still “insignificant.”

He said: “Some of your presidents have no resources, they’ve got nothing and they’ve got to run the member associations out of their pockets.”

The CAF vice presidents and CAF executive members will get US$20 000 a year.

Presidents of zonal bodies like COSAFA and CECAFA will get US$25 000 a year.

Motsepe’s special advisers, Danny Jordaan and Jacques Anouma, will receive US$20 000.

Heads of national football associations are not full-time employees but volunteers and CAF believe they should be compensated for their time.

Motsepe and other FIFA vice presidents get US$300 000 a year.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino gets about US$4,67 million a year.

Philemon Machana, Martin Kweza, Nqobile Magwizi, Twine Phiri, Makwinji Soma-Phiri and Marshall Gore are the six candidates who qualified to stand for the ZIFA presidency.

ZIFA are expected to make a final announcement of the final list of candidates and the voting members of the Council tomorrow. H Metro