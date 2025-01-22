HUBBY MARRIES SIDE CHICK, WIFE DOWNS POISON

A woman downed a poisonous substance after she found out that her husband had paid lobola for another woman.

Forbes Degwa, who is a senior manager with a local company in Kwekwe, married his second wife without the knowledge of his first wife Alice.

Forbes married Angeline Zvikomborero Mujanja in Kwekwe on December 14.

Alice is admitted at Kwekwe Hospital. The incident occurred on January 8 this year. Anesu downed poison at her house in Kwekwe on January 8.

H-Metro contacted Forbes and he said: “Who gave you this information, can I call you back after 15 minutes?”

He then hung up the phone. Angela denied any knowledge of the issue.

“I do not know anyone or anything about what you are talking about, I was not married on the day you are talking about.

“You can get more information about your allegations from your source,” she said.

An H-Metro source said: “She was married on December 14, last year. “Angeline had the audacity to inform the first wife about the lobola which was paid for her and this sparked the whole drama.

“Anesu wanted to sacrifice her life over the issue. She is currently admitted at Kwekwe Hospital.”

Anesu is an orphan who grew up under the care of her late grandmother. H Metro