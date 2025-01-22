CCC KWEKWE MPs SNUB PRECABE TOUR

CCC MPs for Kwekwe District defied the odds on Sunday and snubbed a huge Parliamentary function that took place at President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm even though it was taking place next door and in their own district.

The two MPs, Corban Madzivanyika of Mbizo Constituency and Judith Tobaiwa of Kwekwe Constituency scoffed at the event as a political gathering that had nothing to do with the development of the country.

“I did not attend the meeting because I don’t agree with their 2030 agenda. This mission is clear abuse of power and the Constitution. Only 17 out of 115 CCC MPs attended, and this is a clear indication that the majority of opposition MPs don’t go along with this agenda,” said Madzivanyika.

Tobaiwa said the program had nothing to do with farming and development. She declared her allegiance to former CCC president Nelson Chamisa.

“I did not attend the meeting because it was a political program which has nothing to do with development. I am affiliated to Nelson Chamisa and that program was for Tshabangu MPs and Senators,” said Tobaiwa. Masvingo Mirror