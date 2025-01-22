CCC KWEKWE MPs SNUB PRECABE TOUR

CCC MPs for Kwekwe District defied the odds on Sunday and snubbed a huge Parliamentary function that took place at President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm even though it was taking place next door and in their own district.
The two MPs,
Corban Madzivanyika of Mbizo Constituency and Judith Tobaiwa of Kwekwe
Constituency scoffed at the event as a political gathering that had nothing to
do with the development of the country.
“I did not
attend the meeting because I don’t agree with their 2030 agenda. This mission
is clear abuse of power and the Constitution. Only 17 out of 115 CCC MPs
attended, and this is a clear indication that the majority of opposition MPs
don’t go along with this agenda,” said Madzivanyika.
Tobaiwa said
the program had nothing to do with farming and development. She declared her
allegiance to former CCC president Nelson Chamisa.
“I did not
attend the meeting because it was a political program which has nothing to do
with development. I am affiliated to Nelson Chamisa and that program was for
Tshabangu MPs and Senators,” said Tobaiwa. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment