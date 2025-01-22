CHIWENGA HITS OUT AT CORRUPTION

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has condemned corruption and unethical business practices, asserting that such actions threaten the foundational ideals of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.
Dr Chiwenga was
speaking while presiding over the burial of national heroes Major General (Rtd)
Solomon Siziba, Cde Chenhamo ‘Chen’ Chakezha Chimutengwende and Ambassador John
Shumba Mvundura at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this morning.
Vice President
Kembo Mohadi and other senior Government officials also attended the burial of
the three national heroes.
Under the
Second Republic, Zimbabwe is working towards achieving an upper-middle income
economy by 2030, with several capital and infrastructure projects taking shape
or already completed.
“It is through
the selfless sacrifices and dedication of the late three gallant sons of the
soil that we are laying to rest today, as well as many other departed and
living cadres, that Zimbabwe continues to enjoy its sovereignty,” said the Dr
Chiwenga.
“We can only
realise our vision of attaining an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income
society by guarding against all forms of actions that undermine the national
interest.
“At the
forefront is corruption and all forms of related unethical and selfish conduct
in small, medium or large economic units.
“Any shady
dealing and acts of deceit undermine what these gallant national heroes sacrificed
for,” said the Acting President.
The triple
heroes’ burial was the third ever in Zimbabwe’s history.. Herald
