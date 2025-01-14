ED NAMES ZIMPARKS BOSS

President's department, Prof. Edson Gandiwa has been appointed as the Director General of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority with immediate effect.

Professor Gandiwa has over 20 years of experience in the fields of wildlife conservation and higher education.

Previously, Professor Gandiwa served as Director Scientific Services at ZimParks (January

2021-January 2025);

Associate Professor, Inaugural Executive Dean and Full Professor in the School of Wildlife, Ecology and Conservation at Chinhoyi University of Technology (May

2013-January 2021), Ecologist and Senior Ecologist based in Gonarezhou National Park (Chiredzi) at ZimParks (October 2004-April 2013).

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Wildlife Conservation and Management from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands (2013), a Master of Science Degree in Tropical Resource Ecology (with merit) from the University of Zimbabwe (2007), and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Environmental Science and Health (with first class) from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Zimbabwe (2004).

Professor Gandiwa has (co)authored over 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

His research interests include biodiversity and wildlife conservation, protected area management, community-based natural resource management, ecotourism and media framing of wildlife conservation.

Professor Gandiwa is the current Chair of the African Elephant Fund Steering Committee under the United Nations Environment Programme (Nairobi, Kenya) and he also seats on several boards.