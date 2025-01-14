ED NAMES ZIMPARKS BOSS

President's department, Prof. Edson Gandiwa has been appointed as the Director General of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority with immediate effect.
Professor
Gandiwa has over 20 years of experience in the fields of wildlife conservation
and higher education.
Previously,
Professor Gandiwa served as Director Scientific Services at ZimParks (January
2021-January
2025);
Associate
Professor, Inaugural Executive Dean and Full Professor in the School of
Wildlife, Ecology and Conservation at Chinhoyi University of Technology (May
2013-January
2021), Ecologist and Senior Ecologist based in Gonarezhou National Park
(Chiredzi) at ZimParks (October 2004-April 2013).
He holds a
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Wildlife Conservation and Management from
Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands (2013), a Master of Science
Degree in Tropical Resource Ecology (with merit) from the University of
Zimbabwe (2007), and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Environmental
Science and Health (with first class) from the National University of Science
and Technology (NUST), Zimbabwe (2004).
Professor
Gandiwa has (co)authored over 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications.
His research
interests include biodiversity and wildlife conservation, protected area
management, community-based natural resource management, ecotourism and media
framing of wildlife conservation.
Professor
Gandiwa is the current Chair of the African Elephant Fund Steering Committee
under the United Nations Environment Programme (Nairobi, Kenya) and he also
seats on several boards.
