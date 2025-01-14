MAGAYA IN COURT OVER ZIFA DISQUALIFICATION

Yadah Football Club owner, Walter Magaya’s urgent chamber application challenging his disqualification from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential election will be heard this Friday at the High Court in Harare.

Magaya filed an urgent application at the High Court, seeking the court to overturn the decision to disqualify him from contesting the ZIFA presidential elections.

The concerned parties met this Tuesday for case management in Justice Tawanda Chitapi’s chambers where they agreed for the matter to be heard on Friday.

Besides the High Court case, Magaya has also lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Other aspiring candidates who have been disqualified, including former Manchester and Warriors forward Benjamin Mwaruwari as well as former ZIFA vice president Gift Banda, have also appealed to CAS. zbc