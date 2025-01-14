MAGAYA IN COURT OVER ZIFA DISQUALIFICATION

Yadah Football Club owner, Walter Magaya’s urgent chamber application challenging his disqualification from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential election will be heard this Friday at the High Court in Harare.
Magaya filed an
urgent application at the High Court, seeking the court to overturn the
decision to disqualify him from contesting the ZIFA presidential elections.
The concerned
parties met this Tuesday for case management in Justice Tawanda Chitapi’s
chambers where they agreed for the matter to be heard on Friday.
Besides the
High Court case, Magaya has also lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration
for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Other aspiring
candidates who have been disqualified, including former Manchester and Warriors
forward Benjamin Mwaruwari as well as former ZIFA vice president Gift Banda,
have also appealed to CAS. zbc
