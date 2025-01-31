DRC CRISIS : SADC CALLS FOR JOINT SUMMIT

SADC has called for an immediate joint summit with the East African Community (EAC) to address the escalating security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
This follows a
proposal by the 24th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State held on January
29, 2025, signalling a renewed push for regional collaboration to tackle the
instability in eastern DRC.
The SADC
Extraordinary Summit, convened in Harare and chaired by President Mnangagwa
yesterday, underscored the need for collective engagement to find a sustainable
solution to the conflict.
Announcing the
agreed course of action in a communiqué, SADC executive secretary Mr Elias
Magosi, said the regional bloc was dedicated to peace efforts.
