DRC CRISIS : SADC CALLS FOR JOINT SUMMIT



SADC has called for an immediate joint summit with the East African Community (EAC) to address the escalating security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This follows a proposal by the 24th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State held on January 29, 2025, signalling a renewed push for regional collaboration to tackle the instability in eastern DRC.

The SADC Extraordinary Summit, convened in Harare and chaired by President Mnangagwa yesterday, underscored the need for collective engagement to find a sustainable solution to the conflict.

Announcing the agreed course of action in a communiqué, SADC executive secretary Mr Elias Magosi, said the regional bloc was dedicated to peace efforts.