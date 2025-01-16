DAM OF DEATH CLAIMS SEVEN

Residents of Green Valley suburb in Goromonzi have expressed concern over the number of children who are drowning at a nearby dam.

This comes after seven children drowned in the dam between November last year and January this year.

As the water flows swiftly over the dam wall from a height of more than five metres, the decorative artificial waterfall appears harmless, attracting the young and energetic for a quick swim behind the wall’s deep waters.

Located in Green Valley suburb of Goromonzi district, East of Harare, the dam has become a death trap with seven children having drowned between November last year and January this year.

The latest victim is a 16-year-old boy who drowned this Tuesday.





A resident told the ZBC News, “Children are attracted to come and swim here. On the surface, there is a lot of floating weeds. However, the depth of the dam wall is the same depth of the water behind the wall where children swim and end up drowning.”

Another said, “Children drown when they go and swim in the dam and the way they always come out make us believe there is a mermaid. I remember some time ago a huge whirl wind came from the eastern side and fell in the water and the water rose from the surface into the air. All the people ran away fearing for their lives.”

“To save lives I think there is a need to erect a fence or concrete with razor wire so that children won’t have access to the water,” another added.

According to the World Health Organisation (W.H.O), drowning is one of the leading causes of death and injury especially among children globally with more than 236 000 lives being lost each year. ZBC