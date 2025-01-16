GANG STEALS GUN FROM FARMER

A daring armed robbery at a farm in Nyazura took a swift turn when police apprehended the suspects just a day after the incident.
The gang had
attacked prominent farmer and businessman, Mr Peter Dziruni (72), and his
family members, including Ms Maria Nyamusamba (70), Mr Keith Dziruni (32) and
an employee, Mr Blessed Mafuta (43) at their Cavalla Farm in Nyazura.
The victims
suffered multiple injuries during the ordeal.
Police
responded promptly to distress calls and launched a manhunt, arresting Godfrey
Mulizwe (20) and Herbert Ngwenya (46) within a day.
The duo has
since appeared in court, facing four counts of armed robbery.
Their alleged
accomplices remain at large.
During their
court appearance, Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo, remanded them
in custody to February 27, 2025 for routine remand. Prosecutor, Mr Tawanda
Munjanja, revealed that the suspects who were armed with rifles, tied up their
victims before robbing them.
“On December 1,
2024 at around 5.40pm, Mr Dziruni was with his family seated in the dining
room. Milizwe, Ngwenya and their accomplices still at large connived to rob the
complainant and proceeded to his house armed with unknown rifles.
“Upon arrival,
they pounced at Mr Dziruni and ordered him to lie down, pointing a pistol at
him. Mr Dziruni complied, and the accused persons tied his hands at the back,
assaulting him using the butt of the pistol all over the body, demanding cash.
“The accused
persons forcibly took Mr Dziruni’s two cellphones, US$250 cash from the dining
table and laptop. They ransacked the house and stole US$650 from the bag, an
Optim short gun and four live rounds of ammunition from the gun cabinet. They
also stole a wrist watch, sun hat and Manchester City soccer jersey. They also
took Dziruni’s car keys and drove his Toyota Hilux (AEK3947) in which they
loaded the loot.
“The accused
persons also tied Mrs Nyamusamba’s hands with shoelaces. They also assaulted
her with the pistol butt all over the body, demanding cash. She surrendered
US$100 from her handbag. They took four cellphones, 23×225 grams Iris loose
biscuits, a bottle of whisky, fizzi drinks and three pairs of sneakers,” said
Mr Munjanja.
Mr Munjanja
said the suspects also robbed Mr Keith Dziruni, who arrived home while they
were robbing his parents, and injured his head during the attack.
They also
manhandled Mr Mafuta, who was found with nothing in his possession.
“Mr Keith
Dziruni was on his way from their farm going home, driving his Isuzu KB260 when
he was attacked. Upon arrival, he was grabbed by the accused persons, and they
took the car keys, US$200 from his pocket, three cellphones and earphones.
“The accused
persons force-marched Mr Dziruni into the dining room where they tied his hand
and legs using shoelaces. They assaulted him on the head using the rifle butt,
demanding more money. He sustained three cuts on the head due to the assault.
“Mr Mafuta, who
is employed by Mr Peter Dziruni, after completing his duties, went to his
employer’s house around 5.40pm. Upon arrival, he was manhandled by the accused
persons, and his hands and legs were tied using cable tires. They searched him
and found nothing,” said Mr Munjanja.
Mr Munjanja
said the suspects later fled from the scene, and the complainants informed the
police who launched a manhunt.
On December 3,
2024, the police accounted for Mulizwe and Ngwenya in Murambinda.
The police also
recovered Mr Dziruni’s vehicle, four guns and some bullets.
“The matter was
reported to the police, and detectives picked up information to the effect that
the accused persons were driving Mr Dziruni’s vehicle towards Murambinda area.
A follow-up was made leading to the arrest of Mulizwe who in possession of a silver
air gun and Samsung A55. Mulizwe led to the arrest of Ngwenya who was in
possession of a black air gun, one rifle live round of ammunition and a short
gun.
“Mulizwe and
Ngwenya led the police to the recovery of the Toyota Hilux and Manchester City
blue soccer jersey. On December 3, 2024, Ngwenya led the police to the recovery
of a shotgun and two live rounds of ammunition at Farm 97, Zviyambe North in
Wedza, buried in a hill. Property worth US$25 348 was stolen. Property worth
US$24 139 was recovered,” said Mr Munjanja. Manica Post
