GANG STEALS GUN FROM FARMER

A daring armed robbery at a farm in Nyazura took a swift turn when police apprehended the suspects just a day after the incident.

The gang had attacked prominent farmer and businessman, Mr Peter Dziruni (72), and his family members, including Ms Maria Nyamusamba (70), Mr Keith Dziruni (32) and an employee, Mr Blessed Mafuta (43) at their Cavalla Farm in Nyazura.

The victims suffered multiple injuries during the ordeal.

Police responded promptly to distress calls and launched a manhunt, arresting Godfrey Mulizwe (20) and Herbert Ngwenya (46) within a day.

The duo has since appeared in court, facing four counts of armed robbery.

Their alleged accomplices remain at large.

During their court appearance, Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo, remanded them in custody to February 27, 2025 for routine remand. Prosecutor, Mr Tawanda Munjanja, revealed that the suspects who were armed with rifles, tied up their victims before robbing them.

“On December 1, 2024 at around 5.40pm, Mr Dziruni was with his family seated in the dining room. Milizwe, Ngwenya and their accomplices still at large connived to rob the complainant and proceeded to his house armed with unknown rifles.

“Upon arrival, they pounced at Mr Dziruni and ordered him to lie down, pointing a pistol at him. Mr Dziruni complied, and the accused persons tied his hands at the back, assaulting him using the butt of the pistol all over the body, demanding cash.

“The accused persons forcibly took Mr Dziruni’s two cellphones, US$250 cash from the dining table and laptop. They ransacked the house and stole US$650 from the bag, an Optim short gun and four live rounds of ammunition from the gun cabinet. They also stole a wrist watch, sun hat and Manchester City soccer jersey. They also took Dziruni’s car keys and drove his Toyota Hilux (AEK3947) in which they loaded the loot.

“The accused persons also tied Mrs Nyamusamba’s hands with shoelaces. They also assaulted her with the pistol butt all over the body, demanding cash. She surrendered US$100 from her handbag. They took four cellphones, 23×225 grams Iris loose biscuits, a bottle of whisky, fizzi drinks and three pairs of sneakers,” said Mr Munjanja.

Mr Munjanja said the suspects also robbed Mr Keith Dziruni, who arrived home while they were robbing his parents, and injured his head during the attack.

They also manhandled Mr Mafuta, who was found with nothing in his possession.

“Mr Keith Dziruni was on his way from their farm going home, driving his Isuzu KB260 when he was attacked. Upon arrival, he was grabbed by the accused persons, and they took the car keys, US$200 from his pocket, three cellphones and earphones.

“The accused persons force-marched Mr Dziruni into the dining room where they tied his hand and legs using shoelaces. They assaulted him on the head using the rifle butt, demanding more money. He sustained three cuts on the head due to the assault.

“Mr Mafuta, who is employed by Mr Peter Dziruni, after completing his duties, went to his employer’s house around 5.40pm. Upon arrival, he was manhandled by the accused persons, and his hands and legs were tied using cable tires. They searched him and found nothing,” said Mr Munjanja.

Mr Munjanja said the suspects later fled from the scene, and the complainants informed the police who launched a manhunt.

On December 3, 2024, the police accounted for Mulizwe and Ngwenya in Murambinda.

The police also recovered Mr Dziruni’s vehicle, four guns and some bullets.

“The matter was reported to the police, and detectives picked up information to the effect that the accused persons were driving Mr Dziruni’s vehicle towards Murambinda area. A follow-up was made leading to the arrest of Mulizwe who in possession of a silver air gun and Samsung A55. Mulizwe led to the arrest of Ngwenya who was in possession of a black air gun, one rifle live round of ammunition and a short gun.

“Mulizwe and Ngwenya led the police to the recovery of the Toyota Hilux and Manchester City blue soccer jersey. On December 3, 2024, Ngwenya led the police to the recovery of a shotgun and two live rounds of ammunition at Farm 97, Zviyambe North in Wedza, buried in a hill. Property worth US$25 348 was stolen. Property worth US$24 139 was recovered,” said Mr Munjanja. Manica Post