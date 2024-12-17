WOMAN SQUANDERS SA-BASED NEIGHBOUR'S US$10K

A 39-year-old Hwange woman has been sentenced to three years in jail for squandering about US$10 000 that her South Africa-based neighbour had entrusted to her for safe keeping.

Patricia Dube, of Lusumbami village in Hwange, was convicted of theft of trust property by Hwange magistrate Ms Fungai Dzimiri.

Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition that Dube does not commit a similar offence during that period.

An additional 18 months were suspended on condition that she restitutes US$9 969 to the complainant, Ms Sympathy Moyo (24), on or before 30 January 2025.

Dube will serve an effective 12 months in jail. Dube’s restitution deadline will determine whether the remaining 18 months of her sentence are activated.

In sentencing Dube, Ms Dzimiri condemned her actions, stating that she had betrayed the trust placed in her by the complainant.

The court heard that when Ms Moyo returned from South Africa earlier this month and demanded her money, Dube claimed the cash had mysteriously turned into pieces of paper.

Prosecutor, Ms Brenda Ndlovu told the court that Ms Moyo, a beauty therapist based in South Africa, had been sending goods for resale in Zimbabwe and entrusting the proceeds to Dube for safekeeping.

In addition, Ms Moyo sent cash directly to Dube during the same period. Between March 2022 and December 2023, Dube received a total of US$10 110 on behalf of Ms Moyo.

Dube, however, squandered the money. Upon her return to Zimbabwe on 8 December, Ms Moyo approached Dube to collect her savings. The court heard that Dube led Ms Moyo to her dining room, where she kept the blue tin cash box.

When she opened the box, she threw a bunch of cut pieces of paper onto the table, claiming that the money had either disappeared or magically turned into paper.

Unable to get a satisfactory explanation, Ms Moyo reported the matter to the police, leading to Dube’s arrest. Only US$141 was recovered from the cash tin, which was filled with cut pieces of paper. Chronicle