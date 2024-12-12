WIFE SMASHES DRUNK HUBBY WITH A BURNING LOG

A Silobela woman has been arrested for ‘murder’ after striking her husband with a pot and burning log leading to his death. Liona Mbulawa had a misunderstanding with her husband Brighton Dube (29) over the family’s welfare after Dube came back from a beer drink. The incident happened last Wednesday at Makande Village, Chief Malisa in Silobela around 7pm.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter to The Mirror. Mahoko said that Dube was found dead when Mbulawa returned home and she was then arrested. Circumstances are that Dube returned home from a beer drink and found Mbulawa preparing food in the kitchen with the couple’s three children. A misunderstanding over the family’s welfare arose and resulted in a fight. Mbulawa allegedly took struck Dube on the forehead with a pot that she picked up from the fireplace.

Mbulawa allegedly went on to grab a burning log from the fireplace and assaulted Dube all over the body several times before she was refrained by a neighbour. The neighbour, Halane Dube (79) stopped the fight and warned the young couple against domestic violence. She then took Mbulawa and her children to her parents homestead to cool off for the night. Mbulawa returned to her homestead accompanied by the neighbour around 7am and they found Dube’s lifeless body lying in the kitchen.

The matter was reported at Silobela Police Station and Mbulawa was subsequently arrested. “Once again, the police are appealing to members of the public to solve their disputes or differences amicably using third parties. “Use of violence constitutes an offence and leads to unnecessary loss of lives,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror