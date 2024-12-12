I NEVER HAD SEX WITH MADZIBABA : TEEN MUM

Finally, the trial of Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa got underway in the capital yesterday with the first complainant, who was 14 when she was impregnated and gave birth, denying ever having sex with the apostolic sect leader.

She told the court that her child was fathered by a man called Tinashe.

She even challenged the DNA results, which say Madzibaba Ishmael is the father of her child, and said she could not understand how they could indicate that way when she only had sex with the man called Tinashe.

All the complainants were 14 years old at the time and are members of Johane Masowe eChishanu Gorejena Penyeranyika Sect. They all used to live at Lily Farm in Nyabira.

The State claims that between February last year and March 12 this year, Madzibaba Ishmael used his leadership and influence on the first complainant and raped her.

As a result of the sexual act, the teenager gave birth to a baby girl on January 27 this year.

The matter came to light in March this year after the atrocious acts became public knowledge, prompting the police to investigate.

The victim was rescued in Mufakose at a safe house and upon being interviewed she allegedly became hostile due to the church’s indoctrination which encourages married male congregates to have sex with young girls.

Madzibaba Ishamel pleaded NOT GUILTY to the three rape counts before magistrate Estere Chivasa.

He is being represented by Musindo Hungwe.

Madzibaba Ishmael told the court that none the three complainants ever freely and voluntarily lodged any complaint of sexual assault against him.

He stated that none of the three charges was premised on a valid criminal complaint, as contemplated by the law, and no lawful prosecution or conviction could arise from these accusations.

His fence line reads: “Assuming that there had been any criminal complaint lodged against him, (which is denied), the said complaint was not made to the first available person to whom the complainants would have been expected to make it at the first available opportunity.

“He will state that to the best of his knowledge, none of the three supposed complainants ever implicated him in any way.

“In fact, in their statements to the police, they actually identify other individuals distinct from him, as being the persons they were sexually involved with to the exclusion of him,” read parts of the defence outline.

He further accused the State of involving him in a witch-hunt.

He said the medical evidence of penetration was irrelevant as the complainants have named the persons responsible for their pregnancies.

According to the State, the second complainant was raped from 2018 to early this year and gave birth to a baby boy in 2022

The third complainant was allegedly raped between 2020 and early this year and gave birth to a baby boy. A DNA test was conducted on all the children and Chokurongerwa at the National University of Science and Technology and the State claims the results indicated that he was indeed the father of the child.

The DNA Paternity Test Certificates are being held as exhibits and will be produced during trial. H Metro