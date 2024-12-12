MAI DHUTERERE UP FOR FRAUD

Thirty-six-year-old musician Dorcas Vambe, wife to Mambo Dhuterere, has appeared in court on allegation of duping a local politician of US$16 000 in a botched car deal.

Vambe, who was arraigned before a Harare Magistrate this Thursday answering to fraud charges, allegedly connived with her brother to defraud the complainant after misrepresenting that they were able to purchase a car for him in Botswana.

It is alleged that in September this year, the accused person got information that the complainant was looking for a Toyota Hilux GD6 to purchase and had a budget of US$16 000.