VIRGINS GROUP ROCKED AS ONE GETS PREGNANT



A deeply disturbing sex scandal that underscores the pervasive issue of sexual abuse against young girls has allegedly hit Bulawayo’s traditional group of virgin girls, known as “Amatshitshi,” amid reports that one member of the virgin girls organisation fell pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy.

The 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld for legal reasons and a Form Three student at a local school, had her school fees paid for by the organisation that oversaw the Amatshitshi and led by their matron Patricia Tshabalala.

Amatshitshi are proven virgin girls who are taught about sexual reproductive health, African traditions and how to conserve their virginity.

Culturally, non-virgin girls and boys are not allowed to sing or perform household chores for the chiefs.

It is believed that their presence could weaken the traditional leaders’ power and influence.

The shocking news of the girl’s pregnancy, which has sent shockwaves through the city, has not only forced her to leave the Amatshitshi organisation but has also forced her to drop out of school.

It also came at a time when the country recently joined the world in commemorating 16 Days of Activism Against Gender- Based Violence, observed annually from 25 November to 10 December.

This global campaign aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence, particularly that affecting women and girls, and to inspire action to prevent and end it.

In an interview with B-Metro, Gogo MaTshabalala expressed her sorrow over the incident, stating that it was the first time the group had encountered such a situation.

“Such a situation has never occurred in our group, and the fact that her parents chose not to discuss it with us is what hurts me the most. They simply went silent, and the girl vanished.

“This girl was one of those whose school fees the organisation paid. She was a Form Three student, and we paid US$110 per term for her. At just 16 years old, this is a delicate matter that requires careful handling, but the parents are not cooperating.

“We need to engage with her parents to discuss the matter, assist the child, and map out a way forward. I only learned from some of the Amatshitshi girls that her pregnancy was noticed in November, and then suddenly in the same month, I heard she had given birth.

“That was the end of it until today. She disappeared, we haven’t seen her, even in our meetings, and her parents have remained silent,” she said.

She suggested that her background might have contributed to her becoming pregnant.

Gogo MaTshabalala stated that she would not abandon the girl but would instead try to reason with her. She insisted that this should not be the end of her life.

“In the Amatshitshi group, her behaviour was always questionable. Even when given instructions, she would often choose not to follow them. However, I believe her parents’ separation might have influenced her behaviour. B Metro