skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 12 December 2024
OBERT MPOFU DID NOT WRITE THAT
Thursday, December 12, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUGABE CLAN EMBRACE SECRET SON
A man claiming to be former president Robert Mugabe’s son was once arrested in 2015 after he stormed the State House demanding to see his fa...
ZIMRA : WE WILL GET YOU
GRAVES VIOLATION : FIRM'S BOSS HAD PERMISSION
Restland Memorial Park director Edwin Munyaradzi Muronzi, who spent the weekend in remand prison charged with violating graves and corpses, ...
MANYUCHI IMPREGNATES MARRIED WOMAN
Former World boxing champion and holder of three welterweight titles, Charles Manyuchi bedded and impregnated a young married woman he train...
MUGABE EXHUMATION : COURT VISITS GRAVE
Chinhoyi magistrate Kudzanai Mahaso has granted village head Tinos Manongovere his request to have an inspection in loco at the place where ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment