OLD MUTUAL MANGER CHARGED WITH RAPE

A senior manager at Old Mutual, Musa Nyasha Dube Manyika (41), has appeared in court facing charges of raping a 23-year-old female student who was on attachment at the company.

Manyika, who serves as the Business Development Manager, was granted free bail by Harare Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The case has been remanded to January 15, 2025 for possible trial date allocation.

The State alleges that in November 2022, the complainant received a WhatsApp message from Manyika, asking her to come to Old Mutual Gardens to help pack banners.

Upon her arrival, she went to Manyika’s office, and he allegedly locked the door from inside.

After they had finished packing the banners, Manyika is accused of pushing the complainant onto a table before raping her.

The State further alleges that on June 19 this year, Manyika contacted the complainant again.

This time, they met at Ashbrittle Shops. Manyika, who also manages the Old Mutual Scholarship programme, reportedly invited the complainant into his car and got intimate with her, allegedly without her consent.

The complainant later filed a police report, leading to Manyika's arrest.