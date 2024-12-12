ZANU PF WOMEN HOUND SCHOOL HEAD



Chirumhanzu Ward 10 Zanu PF Women’s League members recently mobilised community members to remove Chengwena Secondary School head over allegations of misconduct including assaulting learners and insulting parents.

Though the head refuted the allegations, sources who spoke to TellZim News said sometime in November a group of Zanu PF women went to Chengwena to protest against the school head beating drums and singing, a cultural demonstration that is used to inform someone that he or she is no longer welcome in the area.

School head Tonias Mushayi however said he was still at the school and said the Zanu PF Women’s League could not expel him from work since they were not his employers. He asked the reporter to refer questions regarding the incident to the three police officers that came to his rescue.

“I have not been expelled from work by the women’s league, they are not my employers. These are just fabrications. Leave that issue altogether. About the protest you can ask three police officers from Hama police station who were accompanying the women who were singing and beating drums,” said Mushayi.

Zanu PF women’s league district chairperson Gladys Chivige confirmed the incident and said the league sought to assist parents in their wards as they had received numerous reports of the head’s unruly behaviour towards learners and parents.

“We received numerous complaints from parents who were disgruntled by Mushayi’s behaviour. The School Development Committee (SDC) remained mum on the issue but parents continued to voice their concerns. We decided to assist them as our role allows us to help those in need especially individuals under the age of 18,” said Chivige.

She said the league chose to act upon the matter after considering that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) might take long to act as they follow winding procedures.

“As women’s league we thought the District Education Offices would follow proper procedures to remove Mushayi and we felt this would take long. Our wish is for him to leave the school, we do not want to interfere with his job but we no longer need him in our community,” said Chivige.

Chivige said Mushayi’s behaviour was unacceptable and was having a negative impact on individuals.

“We have heard that sometimes Mushayi fights with learners using stones and disrespects parents. Some learners and parents no longer feel welcome at the school due to his actions. He is also causing problems as he is said to be in a habit of making inappropriate advances towards school children.

“Mushayi does not deserve to be called a teacher, especially if he continues his inappropriate behaviour. Recently the committee wanted to meet with him but he refused, provoking community members to protest against him.

“He told the parents that they were wasting his time as they could not chase him. Though parents have not formally chased him away, they no longer want him at the school,” said Chivige.

Chirumhanzu Rural District Council vice chairperson Cyprian Chiuta also confirmed the head’s consistent pattern of abuse toward parents and learners.

“Mushayi has been engaging in a pattern of abuse and disrespect towards both parents and learners. His recent actions ended with a court case at Mvuma Magistrate’s court that resulted in the arrest of several parents and members of the SDC as well as the councillor. This situation raises concerns about his motives.

“On International Women’s Day he chased away ladies from the women’s league who had visited his office sparking a dramatic scene that was met with mockery from the learners,” he said.

He said the head insulted him and had previous issues with learners and staff.

“Recently, Mushayi insulted me during a phone call we had after he was ordered to leave the school by the parents. He also had a fight with three learners from his school and the matter ended up at Mvuma Magistrate’s court.

“He is not in good books with his deputy who is against him dating a learner. I reported this issue to the Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare but nothing has been done and he seems to continue with his inappropriate behaviour,” said Chiuta.

Chengwena SDC Chairperson only identified as Chinyama confirmed the incident and stated that Mushayi insulted parents.

“Mushayi is in a habit of insulting both parents and learners. He even goes to the extent of following parents where they will be working to ask for school fees,” said Chinyama.

Mvuma District Schools Inspector Jacob Majoni referred questions to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson. TellZimNews