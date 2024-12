Kelvin Munorwei (38) who is suspected of murdering his sweetheart, Lora Sinet (23) has been granted US$100 bail by magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi.

Munorwei was ordered to report to CID Masvingo every Friday and not to interfere with state witnesses until January 16 when he will be back in court.

He was represented by Masvingo lawyer, Charles Ndhlovu and was not asked to plead.

Ruvimbo Makoni prosecuted. Midweek Watch