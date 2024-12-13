MPHOKO TO BE BURIED ON SUNDAY

The late former Vice President of Zimbabwe, Phelekezela Mphoko, will be laid to rest at his homestead on Sunday, his family has confirmed.
Mphoko, who passed away last Friday in India while seeking
medical treatment, was declared a national hero by the government. Although he
was initially expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, his
family insisted on honouring his wish to be interred at his home.
His remains arrived in Bulawayo on Friday afternoon aboard
a military aircraft. Accompanying the body were his widow Laurinda Mphoko,
their two daughters, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India Stella Nkomo, and other
close family members.
Speaking to the media, family spokesperson Ndabezinhle
Mphoko expressed gratitude to the government for facilitating the repatriation
of the late Vice President’s body.
“We are grateful to the government for ensuring a smooth
journey back home. We also appreciate their respect for his wish to be buried
at his homestead. The body will be taken to his home tomorrow, and he will be
laid to rest on Sunday,” he said.
Mphoko will join the ranks of several ZAPU cadres who opted
out of burial at the national shrine, including the late liberation war icon
and ZIPRA intelligence chief Dumiso Dabengwa, who was buried at his home in
Ntabazinduna in May 2019. CITE
