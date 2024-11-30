HARARE TO RESUME DEMOLITIONS

The Harare City Council plans to begin a city-wide demolition exercise on Thursday, targeting houses constructed without approval, particularly on land reserved for public amenities.

Last week, the local authority began issuing 48-hour eviction notices to residents in affected areas.

Seventeen property owners in Mabelreign were among the first to be served, with the exercise expected to extend to high-density suburbs such as Budiriro, Kuwadzana, Glen View and Mabvuku.

The council has indicated that it plans to demolish over 5 000 houses built in illegal settlements across the city through enforcing 37 High Court orders.

City of Harare acting chief development control officer Mr James Mazvimba underscored the importance of restoring order and addressing illegal land invasions.

“We have issued notices in Mabelreign and will extend the process to areas like Budiriro and Kuwadzana,” he said.

“These land barons have invaded spaces intended for those on the housing waiting list and essential public amenities. We are acting within the provisions of the law to serve notices, and enforcement begins on December 5 and 6.”

After getting the 48-hour notices, he said, residents are expected to vacate and restore the land to its original state.

Failure to comply with the directive will result in council-led demolitions.

“Most structures are just makeshift cabins behind precast walls,” he added.

“These will be removed without needing a court order under Clause 18, Subsection 2 of the Urban Councils Act. We are not regularising any illegal settlements, particularly on land designated for schools or other public amenities. Court orders have already been issued for some areas, and the sheriff is assisting in executing these orders.”

Mr Mazvimba warned residents against investing in properties without proper documentation.

“Without permits or allocation from the city council, people risk losing their money,” he added.

“We notify residents and follow statutory procedures before taking action. Claims that demolitions ambush residents are false.”

The Government has since put in place a blanket ban on house demolitions, insisting that such actions are illegal. Sunday Mail