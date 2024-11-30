HARARE TO RESUME DEMOLITIONS

The Harare City Council plans to begin a city-wide demolition exercise on Thursday, targeting houses constructed without approval, particularly on land reserved for public amenities.
Last week, the local authority began issuing 48-hour
eviction notices to residents in affected areas.
Seventeen property owners in Mabelreign were among the
first to be served, with the exercise expected to extend to high-density
suburbs such as Budiriro, Kuwadzana, Glen View and Mabvuku.
The council has indicated that it plans to demolish over 5
000 houses built in illegal settlements across the city through enforcing 37
High Court orders.
City of Harare acting chief development control officer Mr
James Mazvimba underscored the importance of restoring order and addressing
illegal land invasions.
“We have issued notices in Mabelreign and will extend the
process to areas like Budiriro and Kuwadzana,” he said.
“These land barons have invaded spaces intended for those
on the housing waiting list and essential public amenities. We are acting
within the provisions of the law to serve notices, and enforcement begins on
December 5 and 6.”
After getting the 48-hour notices, he said, residents are
expected to vacate and restore the land to its original state.
Failure to comply with the directive will result in
council-led demolitions.
“Most structures are just makeshift cabins behind precast
walls,” he added.
“These will be removed without needing a court order under
Clause 18, Subsection 2 of the Urban Councils Act. We are not regularising any
illegal settlements, particularly on land designated for schools or other
public amenities. Court orders have already been issued for some areas, and the
sheriff is assisting in executing these orders.”
Mr Mazvimba warned residents against investing in
properties without proper documentation.
“Without permits or allocation from the city council,
people risk losing their money,” he added.
“We notify residents and follow statutory procedures before
taking action. Claims that demolitions ambush residents are false.”
The Government has since put in place a blanket ban on
house demolitions, insisting that such actions are illegal. Sunday Mail
