MIKE CHIMOMBE CONCOURT BID FAILS



The High Court has thrown out an application by Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu to refer their case to the Constitutional Court, citing that their claims are “frivolous and vexatious”.

The duo, who are accused of siphoning US$7,7 million from the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme, had raised concerns about their arrest, detention, and other pre-trial events.

Chimombe and Mpofu were formally charged with fraud, but their trial, initially set for early October, was put on hold due to the numerous issues they raised. Herald