SHOTS FIRED AS ZANU PF YOUTHS MUSCLE IN ON GOLD MINE

Violent clashes erupted in Goromonzi North on Wednesday after Zanu PF youths invaded Lonely Park Farm demanding to be included in gold mining following the discovery of gold deposits recently.

The farm is owned by Antony Retzlarf.

The youths, led by Zanu PF leaders in Vhuta ward 13, also accused the party’s Mashonaland East provincial youth league secretary for education Pardon Chibamu of going behind their backs and taking over the gold claim which they had discovered as villagers.

Singing war songs and waving placards, the violent youths stormed the farm and attacked Chibamu, damaging his Toyota Fortuner vehicle in the melee.

According to a letter dated December 10 addressed to Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe and signed by Zanu PF leaders in Vhuta, including area councillor Peter Million, the villagers accused Chibhamu of taking what belonged to them.

“We hereby (submit) a complaint to your respective office against the offer of mine site given to Pardon Chibamu by the farmer Antony Retzlarf,” part of the letter read.

“The Vhuta community discovered a gold belt at Lonely Park Farm and when it got to the ears of Pardon Chibamu, he misled Mr Retzlarf and negotiated to get the place using his party muscle (sic).”

The villagers’ secretary Ceylon Gotora yesterday confirmed the incident, adding that gunshots were fired at the site.

“We wrote a letter to the province, it was delivered, but we are yet to get a response. Some gunshots were fired on the day and four villagers were arrested over the issue. They are appearing in court today (yesterday),” Gotora said.

Chibamu yesterday confirmed the clashes and said he was the legitimate owner of the mine.

“I am the legitimate owner of the mine, I have the required documents to prove,” he said.

“There are people who are just dragging the name of the party into the mud.

“Those who demonstrated at the mine are not even Zanu PF people. Zanu PF people are disciplined.

“People should learn to follow and respect the processes. We are legally mining at the area. Mining is all about paperwork.”

Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF provincial spokesperson Tatenda Mavetera were fruitless as she did not respond to questions send to her. Newsday